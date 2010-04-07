Small Tree Showcasing FCoE Storage Technology for Mac Users at NAB 2010

Already scheduled to unveil its next generation of storage technology at NAB 2010, Small Tree (booth SL7425) will also be featuring its GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE (Fibre Channel over Ethernet) system, which includes a 10GbE Intel® Ethernet Server Adapter, at the Intel Storage Solutions Theatre (booth N1323).

Offering post-production editors maximum efficiency and ease in handling 10 bit HD uncompressed video or next generation 8k video with the ease of Ethernet, ST-FCoE addresses the high bandwidth, low latency storage demands of real-time multi-clip editing solutions. With the industry’s ongoing shift to HD, ST-FCoE will work seamlessly over 10GbE to provide an optimal workflow environment to creative professionals.

“GraniteSTOR ST-FCoE is designed to provide typical Fibre Channel performance using 10Gb Ethernet, enabling exceptional performance and simplicity for post-production professionals,” said Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree. “Until now, the key obstacles keeping facilities from installing Fibre Channel has been that it is cost prohibitive and complicated. With Intel 10Gb Ethernet technology becoming common in the marketplace, FCoE technology will simplify and expand SAN connectivity.”

“Intel’s Open FCoE effort was designed to help developers bring FCoE solutions to market more quickly,” said Steve Schultz, director of product marketing, Intel LAN Access Division. “Storage networking companies like Small Tree are using our technology to expand unified networking and FCoE to different operating systems, including Mac OS."

During NAB, Small Tree will be demonstrating an OS X FCoE initiator and stand alone target with one to six 10Gb ports, a 10Gb FCoE switch and target solutions.

Designer of simple-to-install, affordable Mac-based networking and shared storage products, Small Tree is the premier multi-port Ethernet networking technology provider for OS X customers, enabling cost effective Ethernet shared storage technology. For more information about the company and its products, please call 1-866-STC4MAC (1-866-782-4622), or visit www.small-tree.com or follow Small Tree on Twitter @smalltreecomm.