AUTOSCRIPT TO PROVIDE TELEPROMPTING SYSTEMS AND SOFTWARE FOR NBC'S COVERAGE OF THE VANCOUVER WINTER GAMES

FAIRFIELD CT, February 3, 2010 – Autoscript, the world's leading teleprompting company and a Vitec Group brand, has been selected to provide studio and portable on-camera teleprompter systems with high-bright LED backlit monitors, as well as WinPlus-NX news-prompter software, to NBC during the network’s coverage of the Vancouver Winter Games, February 12-28. The announcement was made today by Chip Adams, Vice President, Venue Engineering, NBC Olympics, and Brian Larter, Worldwide Managing Director of Autoscript.

A total of 16 Autoscript on-camera teleprompter systems will be used in NBC’s studios in the broadcast center and facilities at several sport venues and at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies. In addition, NBC will be using 13 of Autoscript’s WinPlus-NX news-prompter software systems exclusively for the production of the Winter Games.

Autoscript’s exclusive new 17-inch and 15-inch high-bright LED backlit monitors will be deployed on 14 of the 16 teleprompter systems. These monitors, designated LED17TFT and LED15TFT, were introduced at NAB 2009 and are available only from Autoscript. Two additional teleprompters that NBC will be using are Autoscript’s highly portable 8-inch systems known as the TFT8-HB, each of which feature a high-bright monitor for use both outside in the sunlight and in indoor locations.

“We are happy and proud to be NBC’s teleprompter hardware and software vendor of choice for the Vancouver Winter Games” states Brian Larter, Worldwide Managing Director of Autoscript. “Autoscript is continually integrating the latest technological advances into its teleprompter hardware and software systems to ensure that they provide mission-critical performance in terms of reliability, features, and convenience, whether used in outdoor venues or inside the studio.”

“Live on-air presentations offer no ‘second-chances,’ which is why a high-pressure environment such as the Winter Games demands the best production-technology solutions,” explains Chip Adams. “We partner with Autoscript for our teleprompting needs because their hardware and software products are the best, and work flawlessly and effectively each and every time.”

Product Innovations

Autoscript’s LED17TFT and LED15TFT high-bright LED backlit monitors represent the very latest in TFT (thin-film transistor) illumination technology. LED’s deliver major advantages for display longevity, reliability, and performance, all of which enables Autoscript’s LED17TFT and LED15TFT monitors to provide superior light distribution, higher contrast levels, and better overall picture quality. Available only from Autoscript, these high-bright LED backlit teleprompter monitors also feature virtually instant warm-up and “green” energy savings; they use significantly less power than existing TFTs, thereby increasing the monitors’ efficiency, which is particularly important for teleprompter monitors powered from the camera head. Additional features provide camera-utility power-outlet convenience, visibility in dark studio conditions, and an HD-SDI input option.

Autoscript’s portable 8-inch TFT8-HB teleprompter displays are made for location shooting with ENG cameras, either hand-held, on a Steadicam, or a small jib. Powered by 12v DC, with a composite video input with loop-thru, the portable 8-inch TFT8-HB teleprompter is equipped with either a hand-held or tripod mount.

In addition to its innovative hardware, Autoscript also designs all of the different software packages that drive its teleprompter systems for versatile and intuitive compatibility with the specific needs of a wide range of users. Autoscript teleprompting software features multi-tasking functions, including the ability to simultaneously prompt and edit, run multiple scripts, change the run-order, mix fonts, and change the font size. Autoscript’s WinPlus-NX news-prompter software provides seamless integration to all major newsroom-computer systems (all of which are strategic partners with Autoscript).

WinPlus NX software can operate in a number of modes, depending on the design of the newsroom-computer system it’s being used with. Autoscript’s software also works with a variety of control devices, enabling prompter operators to control the system using a desktop control, foot control, wireless hand control, or Autoscript’s unique Voice-Plus voice-activated software to pace the script. WinPlus NX software can also send the prompted text to a Closed Caption encoder. NBC has recently chosen Autoscript for teleprompter hardware and software upgrades at their network and owned-and-operated TV stations.

About NBC Olympics:

NBC has broadcast 11 Olympics, the most Olympics broadcast by any network. NBC surpassed ABC’s 10 Olympics with the 2008 Beijing Games, the most watched television event in U.S. history with 215 million viewers. The 2010 Vancouver Games mark the sixth of an unprecedented seven consecutive Olympic broadcasts by NBC Sports. The impressive streak began with the 2000 Sydney Games and continues through the 2012 London Games. NBC has broadcast eight of the last 10 Olympic Games, both summer and winter; Vancouver will mark the ninth out of the last 11.

About Autoscript:

Established in the U.K. in 1984, with headquarters in the U.S. and the U.K., Autoscript is the world leader in the prompting industry. Autoscript provides a complete range of PC-based teleprompters, the best designed and built hardware, PC cards and software, and – with its expanding line of intuitive accessories – is the new definition in prompting. Autoscript is a member of the Vitec Group. For more information please visit www.autoscript.tv

###