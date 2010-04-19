Vaddio Announces AutoPresenter and Presenter Pod for Automating People and Content into Videoconferencing and Rich Media Presentation Systems

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (April 19, 2010) – Vaddio, the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems, introduces the new AutoPresenter and Presenter Pod Camera and Content Control Systems.

Vaddio’s AutoPresenter is designed to make it easier to present and create content in the classroom by combining the automation of people and content into one easy-to-use classroom system.

“The AutoPresenter is designed to truly allow a teacher to have an automated classroom,” explained President and CEO of Vaddio, Rob Sheeley. “For years integrators have been designing classrooms with large control systems with the goal of making it easier for teachers to teach. What we’ve discovered is that teachers don’t want to deal with the complexities of operating a control system; they want automation. They want to focus on teaching and not the technology.”

The AutoPesenter can switch up to six video inputs in analog component HD (720p/1080i/1080p), RGBHV (up to 1920 x 1200) and SD video (NTSC & PAL). Individual video transitions including fades, wipes and dissolves can be programmed as required, while each video input can be up/down-converted to create a common aspect ratio and resolution. An additional output converter (available InfoComm 2010) will convert YPbPr component video to a DVI/HDMI digital output for integrating with TANDBERG and Polycom codecs. The AutoPresenter allows the presenter to automate up to 72 predetermined presets for any type of content (video, document camera, whiteboard, PC, etc.). The PIP option allows any of these types of content to be shown at five different screen positions, in three different sizes within each preset.

The complementary Presenter Pod (with PresenterSense), used in conjunction with the AutoPresenter, allows the presenter to automatically walk up to a work area, such as a teaching podium or whiteboard, and have the content appear in the main display, while retaining a PTZ camera preset shot of the presenter in the PIP window. An ultrasonic Presenter Sensor tracks presenter movement (with up to four ranges), while two large buttons located on the PresenterPod offer the presenter flexible control over the automated content and other necessary content sources. A third button is available for PIP adjustment within any preset.

This new approach to automating people and content presentation systems offers unlimited preset functionality with easy presenter-controlled options.

