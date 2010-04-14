Electrosonic Names Duncan Foster Senior Systems Consultant

Electrosonic is pleased to announce that Duncan Foster has joined the company as Senior Systems Consultant based in the Burbank headquarters.

Duncan comes to Electrosonic from an extensive career in the audio-visual industry. For the last seven years he worked for ATK Services as Vice President of Sales and Development. His key achievements there were maintaining and growing the company's relationship with Apple Retail and its more than 250 store facilities worldwide, managing five major Disney theme park installations and many other major industrial AV projects.

As Senior Systems Consultant, Duncan is charged with building and nurturing Electrosonic's North American AV systems integration and service business in various markets, including entertainment, museums, corporate, government, command and control, retail, and hospitality.

"Few people have had a more prestigious career in the California AV industry than Duncan," says Chris Conte, General Manager for Electrosonic in North America. "We are thrilled to have him join our team and look forward to having him maintain key client relationships, help us forge partnerships with new customers and bring in work not currently in the company's portfolio."

Duncan notes that he looks forward to leveraging his experience in his new post at Electrosonic. "My skills in interpersonal relationships and closure, and my technical knowledge in designing systems to meet and exceed the customer's needs and requirements have been the keystones to my success in the industry. They are skills that should serve me well at Electrosonic, and I'm eager to start putting them to work."

Prior to his previous position at ATK Services, Duncan served as Director of New Business Development at Hoffman Video Systems where he closed and managed large complex media sales; Senior Account Manager at IMS (Integrated Media Systems) responsible for the Orange County sales territory; Multimedia Facility Designer at Hoffman Video Systems; and Sales Engineer at Pacific Video Products.

