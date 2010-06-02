THE RAPCOHORIZON COMPANY’S AC-AUDIO COMPOSITE CABLE NOW SHIPPING IN TIME FOR INFOCOMM

~ Offers Both AC Power and Two-Channels of Digital Audio in a Single Cable ~

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 9, 2010 ― The RapcoHorizon Company, a leading manufacturer of audio/video interfacing and cable equipment, is now shipping its new AC-Audio Composite Cable, which will be featured at this year’s InfoComm (Booth 7722). This unique cable, which offers both AC power and two-channels of digital audio within the same outer jacket, is designed to be used with most new, professional-quality, self-powered speaker PA systems that provide both AC power and input signals simultaneously.

The AC cable portion consists of three 14GA conductors with a rugged PVC outer jacket, which is separate from the audio channels. This enables users to split the AC power and digital audio while maintaining a high quality AC power run. The two digital audio channels are designed under AES/EBU standards and accommodate both digital and analog audio signals.

The cable is available in bulk or pre-terminated by RapcoHorizon and can be equipped with a variety of connector combinations including Neutrik Power-Con AC connectors, Edison male or female plugs, Hubble twit lock connectors or IEC connectors. The digital audio channels are terminated with Neutrik NC3FXX and NC3MXX professional XLR connectors.

“We’re pleased to announce that our new AC-Audio cable has been very well received by the industry in the short time the product has been available,” says Darius Seabaugh, vice president of marketing at The RapcoHorizon Company. “In addition to the individually jacketed AC lines separate from the digital audio, the cable now features IEC connectors, which provides consumers with the most versatile configuration available for PA systems, and most other applications.”

The RapcoHorizon Company, located in Jackson, Missouri, is one of the world’s largest manufacturers and suppliers of audio, video, home theater, data and telecommunications cable in both bulk wire and assemblies. Used worldwide by concert touring sound companies, video and sound contractors, recording studios, system integrators, audiophiles and musicians, The RapcoHorizon Company's products provide optimal flexibility and premium performance. The company’s state-of-the-art Custom Shop can modify existing products or build new devices to meet any need. For more information, please visit The RapcoHorizon Company’s Web site at www.rapcohorizon.com.