NBN TELEVISION CONTINUES MOVE INTO HD WITH SSL C10 HD COMPACT BROADCAST CONSOLE

C10 HD Used for Live to Air News Programming

NEWCASTLE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA – NBN Television (Newcastle Broadcasting New South Wales), recently completed the installation of an SSL C10 HD Compact Broadcast Console for use in its “On Air” news studio. As an independent affiliate of the Nine Network, NBN broadcasts its own local news, current affairs programming and sports, and the Nine Network line-up of Australian and international programs. NBN’s C10 HD is a 32+8-fader console with dual redundant power and processing that were critical for NBN’s one hour news broadcast.

NBN has been regarded as one of the leaders in digital broadcasting, being the first to produce a nightly regional news bulletin in full digital format using a digital friendly news set and commissioning Australia's first fully High Definition digital OB van. Most recently, NBN began transmission of the HD digital channel GEM on channel 80. In May 2010, NBN started experimenting with 3D HD broadcasting. The C10 helps the station to achieve these HD goals.

NBN undertook an extensive evaluation of the various console options available, with emphasis on a solution that would provide all the features and core requirements, such as console size and available options, needed for the application, within budget constraints. The C10 was the hands down winner.

“We were looking at all the options, and had virtually made a decision to purchase an alternative brand, when I saw the C10 at the 2010 SMPTE last July,” says Leo Perren, studio engineer for NBN. “The C10, a new model just released by SSL at the time, provided the configuration, layout and features we were looking for at the right price, as budget considerations were very important to us.”

First unveiled at NAB 2009, the C10 has quickly become an industry favorite, dominating the mid-level price range by offering top-shelf reliability and sound quality combined with an advanced feature set not found on other consoles in any price range. Some of the unique features of NBN’s C10 include the innovative Dialogue Automix option, which tames panel-type programming by providing intelligent level control for up to 16 microphones while maintaining smooth ambient noise levels. This was especially valuable to NBN in assisting its engineers during interview and panel discussion portions of a newscast.

The console also offers the 5.1 Upmix option that creates a stable, sonically pleasing 5.1 rendering of stereo source material; the unique Eyeconix system that displays a photo or graphic in the channel TFT display to easily identify sound sources; and the intuitive one touch Mix-Minus system. The C10 is self-contained, has a small footprint, low power draw and offers multiple external I/O and routing options.

