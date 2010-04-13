For Immediate Release

SINGULAR SOFTWARE’S PLURALEYES ADDS SUPPORT FOR JUST-RELEASED ADOBE PREMIERE PRO CS5

Post-production workflow automation and synchronization tool revamped to support the huge performance

breakthroughs in Adobe’s video editing software

Vancouver, British Columbia – Singular Software, developer of automation applications for post-production, announced that its flagship product PluralEyes™ for Final Cut Pro® and Sony® Vegas Pro® has expanded its support for non-linear editing applications to include the just announced Adobe Premiere® Pro CS5 software. PluralEyes will also support Adobe Premiere Pro CS4. The new Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 includes a variety of groundbreaking features and enhancements that accelerate the professional video workflow.

PluralEyes, with support for the latest versions of Adobe Premiere Pro CS4 and CS5, provides users with all of the same unique product features for managing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio productions; including a level audio option, preserving the order of clips, clip locking for seamless integration into existing workflows, options to include all synced clips in one sequence and choose sequences to sync from all available, as well as sync drift correction and audio replacement features.

“Adobe Premiere Pro is one of the most popular video production solutions within the industry and we’ve received a variety of requests from our user base for PluralEyes support. Once we received word of Adobe’s plans for a CS5 release, it was imperative for us to produce PluralEyes compatibility to remain at the top of the industry radar,” says Bruce Sharpe, CEO, Singular Software. “PluralEyes’ automatic synchronization, paired with its superior audio replacement feature, makes it an ideal match for Adobe Premiere Pro. We are thrilled to expand PluralEyes support to Adobe Premiere Pro CS4 and CS5 users and provide them with the benefits of our flagship product.”

“Synchronizing streams in multi-camera workflows can be time consuming,” said Simon Hayhurst, senior director product management, Digital Video and Audio, Adobe. “PluralEyes’ support for Adobe Premiere Pro CS5 software streamlines the synchronization workflow, accelerating video production for our customers.”

About PluralEyes

The PluralEyes application dramatically accelerates the workflow for multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio productions. By analyzing audio information, PluralEyes synchronizes audio and video clips automatically, without the need for timecode, clappers or other manual preparation. Optimized for fast performance on both Mac and PC platforms, PluralEyes now supports Premiere Pro CS4 and CS5, Vegas Pro and Final Cut Pro.

Availability and Pricing of PluralEyes

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro CS4 and CS5 will be available in beta in April with final release in Q2. Apple Final Cut Pro and Sony Vegas Pro are available to purchase now for $149 USD via the Singular Software website: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Final Cut Pro and Vegas Pro users can also sample PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Press Contact

To schedule a press briefing or request a product review; please contact Kathleen Langlois or Janice Dolan at:

Zazil Media Group

Kathleen Langlois

(p) +1 413 374 7655

(email) kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(p) +1 617 817 6595

(email) janice@zazilmediagroup.com