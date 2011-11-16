LAWO NORTH AMERICA APPOINTS SCHNIERING TO PRODUCT SUPPORT MANAGER – VSM

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – November 2011… Lawo, recognized globally as a leading manufacturer of digital audio networking and console systems for production, post production, broadcast, and related applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Schniering to the position of Product Support Manager – VSM for the company’s North American office. With a background that includes comprehensive technical training and a wealth of experience with system control issues commonly encountered in the broadcast environment, Schniering is well equipped to oversee Lawo North America’s VSM-based installations.

VSM—a product of Germany’s L-S-B Broadcast Technologies GmbH — is a flexible, powerful, and client-specific solution for all broadcast challenges that is able to control routers, mixers, multiviewers, video and audio consoles, as well as all third party equipment. With fully redundant operation, VSM also provides functionalities including tally, GPI and tie-line management, as well as global labeling for all attached devices without any further control devices.

Schniering possesses the ideal skill set for his new responsibilities with Lawo North America. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from FH Bingen School of Applied Science in Germany in 2009, he served as an Informatics (human-computer interaction / information technology) worker for L-S-B Broadcast Technologies GmbH. After this, Schniering served as the company’s Project Manager in Montreal, Canada, where he oversaw deployment of a Lawo / VSM installation for Canada’s CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). In his new capacity with Lawo North America, Schniering oversees the design and management of a French/English Service installation for the CBC as well as an installation project at NPR (National Public Radio) in Washington, D.C. He will also be directly involved in Lawo’s sales support efforts and will organize and conduct training sessions.

Schniering commented on his new position with Lawo North America, “With a highly respected and comprehensive product line, Lawo represents a terrific opportunity for me to take an active role in both customer and product support with a well-known, high-end audio equipment manufacturer. I’ve always had a passion for audio—particularly its use in broadcast applications— and this new position enables me to further my career in an industry I love. The opportunity to be involved in customer, product, and sales support capacities represents the perfect combination of responsibilities and I’m really looking forward to getting involved in as many aspects of the business as I am able.”

“I’m very pleased to have Christian joining our effort,” says Herbert Lemcke, Lawo North America’s President. “Christian’s multi-faceted background with VSM control systems makes him a terrific choice for his new role with Lawo. He understands the broadcast environment and has a solid technical background that is ideal for VSM’s integration with both Lawo’s equipment and that of other equipment manufacturers, and this is critically important when it comes to the implementation and deployment of the types of systems commonly found in the broadcast market. His work experience adds depth and perspective to our organization. I’m confident he will do well.”

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

