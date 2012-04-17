TIFFEN DFX 3.0 WINS STUDIODAILY BEST OVERALL VALUE AT PRIME AWARDS

Latest upgrade to the robust digital filter suite earns Tiffen Dfx a win as the Best Overall Value in the Post-Production Upgrade category

Las Vegas, NV — April 17, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce that Tiffen Dfx v3.0 has just won the Best Overall Value award in the Post-Production Upgrades category at the StudioDaily Prime Awards, held in Las Vegas this Tuesday morning (April 17, 2012). The industry event honored the top innovators in production and post, with awards for categories in Production — New Product and Upgrades, Post-Production — New Product, and Post-Production — Upgrades. This award for Tiffen Dfx v3.0 follows many other prestigious accolades, including a Best of CES 2012 award from Photo Industry Reporter, a MicroFilmmaker Award of Superiority, and the DV Black Diamond award. Tiffen Dfx is on display now at NAB 2012 at the Tiffen booth (C8818).

“The new Tiffen Dfx v3.0 continues to garner a lot of attention from the industry influencers. We’re very happy to have this upgrade recognized as the Best Overall Value by StudioDaily,” said Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “This award recognizing Tiffen Dfx as one of the most innovative products on the market during the broadcasting event of the year solidifies it as the definitive set of editing tools for filmmakers, photographers and visual effects artists worldwide.”

About Tiffen Dfx v3

A powerful and robust video and still image editing effects suite, Tiffen Dfx v3 boasts enhanced multi-processor acceleration for faster interaction and rendering of images, 10+ brand-new filters for optical effects, updated host support, interface improvements and more, taking image editing to the next level of visual brilliance. Simulating 2,000+ popular award-winning Tiffen glass filters, specialized lenses, optical lab processes, film grain, exacting color correction plus natural light and photographic effects, Tiffen Dfx digital effects suite is the definitive set of digital optical filters for any photographer or video editor.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

