Electrosonic wins the AV Award for “Business Installation of the Year” for iZone at Deloitte

The 2011 winners of the annual AV Awards were announced at a gala dinner on September 30 at the London Hilton on Park Lane. Electrosonic took home the Business Installation of the Year award for The iZONE at Deloitte 3 New Street Square project in London. In addition, Electrosonic was awarded the Highly Commended status for The Secret Wartime Tunnels project, Operation Dynamo: Rescue from Dunkirk at Dover Castle. This recent win takes Electrosonic's AV Awards total to twenty-four since the event started in 1999.

The iZone at Deliotte features leading edge, flexible AV technology to provide a radically different problem solving environment for Deloitte to work with their clients. The focus is on collaborative working and accelerated problem solving. The main space consists of four primary areas, all of which have the ability to offer a bespoke environment to every client and event. Electrosonic was the principal AV systems integrator for the project.

"We are delighted to have been awarded with the Business Installation of the Year award" commented Colin Lemmings, Electrosonic's VP of Corporate Solutions. "This project has successfully helped Deloitte to advance their relationship with their clients in a unique and collaborative way."

The Dover Secret Wartime Tunnels opened its doors to the public in July 2011. Designed by Kvorning Design & Communication, the new attraction uses audio-visual and show control technology to recreate the drama of World War II's Dunkirk evacuation. Electrosonic was the principal AV systems integrator for the project, and its Design Consulting team worked closely with Kvorning to determine the AV solutions to meet their creative designs.

Although Electrosonic takes great pride in its most recent achievements, winning an AV Award is nothing new to the Electrosonic UK team. Since 2003 the company has won a total of twenty-four awards across a range of disciplines including "Service Company of the Year", "Systems Company of the Year", "Business Installation of the Year" and "Consumer Installation of the Year".

The AV Awards is managed by the UK based AV Magazine, but judged independently by senior representatives from user companies and key industry players. It is considered to be one of the most prestigious awards in the AV industry in the United Kingdom.

