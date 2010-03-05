EDITSHARE TO EXHIBIT AT NAB 2010

Lightworks non-linear editing solutions and Geevs playout systems expand EditShare capabilities; showcasing advancements in multi-channel ingest and browse, shared production storage and archiving product lines

Boston, MA – March 2, 2010 – EditShare®, the technology leader in cross platform collaborative editing and shared media storage, today announced plans to exhibit at the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) 2010 exhibition held in Las Vegas, April 12th through the 15th (stand #SL 4725). A driving force in collaborative workflow management and shared storage solutions, EditShare will demonstrate innovative technology enhancements to its award-winning Complete Collaboration product line, which now includes the recently acquired Geevs broadcast playout systems and Lightworks editing solutions. “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase Geevs and Lightworks as part of the EditShare product portfolio at NAB 2010. It will be almost 9 months to the day since we acquired these technologies and we have a number of developments that will really surprise and excite our customers,” comments Andy Liebman, CEO, EditShare. “We will also be unveiling many significant new features in our Flow, XStream and Ark product lines that amplify the interoperability of our Complete Collaboration products. NAB 2010 will mark the largest new technology release in EditShare history and we believe that these advancements will pioneer new collaborative workflows leading the next big trend for media production and sharing.”

Just Some of the EditShare Products You Will See at NAB 2010

In addition to the roll out of the newly acquired Geevs and Lightworks systems, EditShare will be showcasing many new features for its other products in the Complete Collaboration lineup.

EditShare Flow

Multi-channel SD/HD Ingest, Log, Browse and Asset-Tracking Solution

EditShare Flow goes beyond traditional ingest solutions by incorporating key production features for optimizing the media recording and pre-edit process. Flow provides extensive ingest, logging, browse, search and asset-tracking capabilities that can enhance virtually any workflow. Unique production features include support for the industry’s only Universal Media File Technology TM enabling Avid ® and Final Cut Pro ® editors to share and edit the exact same media files and exchange sequences between the two applications – without transcoding, relinking, duplicating media or rerendering.

New Flow Feature Highlights:

• NEW Edit While Capture feature lets you begin the editing process while events are still unfolding. Flow now supports two approaches to this mission-critical feature – files that continuously expand right in your NLE timeline, and “chunking”, which produces fixed-duration clips that go seamlessly together.

• NEW File-Based Ingest offers versatile media transfer and transcoding options that support a wide range of XDCAM and P2 workflows.

• NEW Flow Projects lets producers, editors and assistants organize clips and subclips into Flow bins and Flow sequences before bringing them into the edit bay.

• New Real-time Logging and Custom Metatdata Templates standardize repetitive logging for events such as sports and reality TV productions.

• NEW Flow Scan catalogs and manages clips captured outside of Flow and stored on EditShare servers.

• NEW Avid and Final Cut Pro Sub-clip Creation lets you create subclips during or after ingest, then drag-and-drop them directly into Avid and Final Cut Pro bins.

• EditShare Asset Management lets you track assets across all EditShare systems, ensuring that metadata stays intact from ingest to archive, enabling you to quickly retrieve, produce, manage, and distribute media.

EditShare Storage Series and XStream Series

Shared Production Storage for Standard and Large User Workgroups; Digital Intermediate Workflows

EditShare shared storage solutions lets editors and compositors easily and economically share media and work collaboratively regardless of the platform or application.

Storage and XStream Series Highlights:

• Extreme performance with industry leading stream counts supporting hundreds of simultaneous users.

• Extreme scalability - EditShare’s Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA) means that expanding your storage up to 100 or 200 Terabytes or beyond is no more complicated than purchasing additional expansion servers and plugging them into the network.

• High bandwidth DI workflows include optimizations for multi-user 2K and HD DPX media.

• EditShare Project Sharing lets Final Cut Pro and Avid editors draw on the same central pool of media and work in the same project simultaneously, freely sharing materials and ideas.

• No Per-Seat License removes barriers to productivity and provides faster return on investment.

• NEW OS optimizations enhance performance and serve as the new framework for introducing a slew of customer-requested workflow features.

EditShare Ark

Purpose-built media protection for broadcast and post

EditShare Ark provides digital and tape-based options for creating backups and archives or mirroring media spaces. Fully integrated with EditShare shared storage solutions, Ark provides economical media protection for EditShare users.

EditShare Ark Highlights:

• Media Asset-Tracking - Archive media, bins, and sequences with metadata intact, ensuring quick searches for online and near-line tiered archives.

• Multi-format Support - Backup or archive P2, XDCAM and other file-based media.

• Automated and Manual Backups - Schedule activities to occur in the background or during off-peak times.

• Turn into EditShare - In the event of a system failure, Ark Disk can be activated into a high functioning EditShare Storage Series system.

• Selected File Restore – Browse backed up and archived clips in Flow Browse, preview their proxy files, then restore only the high-resolution clips you need.

For press appointments, please contact Janice Dolan at janice@zazilmediagroup.com.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

