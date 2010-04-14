RTW AND TC ELECTRONIC ANNOUNCE PARTNERSHIP AT NAB 2010

Leading audio companies team up to develop new professional loudness metering products

LAS VEGAS, April 14 2010 — RTW (Booth C457), a leading manufacturer and distributor of professional audio metering and control devices, based in Cologne, Germany and TC Electronic (Booth SU7926), a global leader in digital signal processing for studios, guitar effects and computer recording based in Risskov, Denmark, today announced a partnership to develop new audio metering products for professional broadcasting, production, post-production and quality control applications. The new hardware and software products resulting from the collaboration will significantly extend the product portfolios of both companies.

“RTW and TC Electronic have both enjoyed decades of success in the professional audio market,” says Andreas Tweitmann, managing director of RTW. “We are proud and excited to collaborate with a company that not only has a stellar reputation, but also a line of audio solutions that complement the RTW family of products perfectly.”

RTW will offer TC Electronic's unique Loudness Radar Meter LM5D, a popular tool for predictable loudness management in broadcast, film, post-production and music that displays instant loudness, loudness history and true-peak level compliant with the new ITU-R BS.1770 standard, as well as EBU R128 and ATSC A/85 recommendations, as a software option for its brand new TouchMonitor range of ultra-flexible stand-alone audio metering systems based on touch screens. The TouchMonitor range features the TM7 with 7" touch display as well as the TM9 with a 9" touch sensitive TFT screen. Both models will be available with analog and/or digital audio I/O interfaces including AES3id versions with BNC connectors and a 3G SDI option for the TM9, supporting up to 32 audio channels.

With the modular software concept of the TouchMonitor range, the user can precisely define the functional range of his individual unit. Combining RTW's highly respected measurement tools such as high quality Peak Program Meters or the popular Surround Sound Analyzer with TC Electronic’s unique LM5D, the TouchMonitor will feature an unbeatable collection of audio metering tools for professional use.

At the same time, RTW will work with TC Electronic to present a hardware version of the Loudness Radar Meter LM5D, which has so far only been available as a software plug-in for Digidesign Pro Tools and for TC Electronic's System 6000, DB4 and DB8 processors.

“A large number of LM5D users have asked for a hardware version of the meter,” says Thomas Lund, HD development manager at TC Electronic. “Instead of developing our own, we were considering a credible platform already under development. I had come to know and respect RTW engineers from their international standardization work, so the new TouchMonitor range was an obvious choice. Together with RTW we’re taking another step to form a transparent signal path from production to multiple platforms for the benefit of quality audio in all genres.”

About TC Electronic

TC Electronic was founded in 1976 with the objective of developing, manufacturing and marketing first class audio products that provide lasting user value for audio professionals. TC Electronic continues to be very focused on new technologies and products with approximately 40 R&D staff. Today, the company is not only a leader in digital signal processing, but also a major player in other aspects of the digital audio technology world, such as digital amplification and networking. Our users include some of the most demanding customers in pro audio, recording studios, TV and radio stations, the prominent theatres, operas and other installations and public address companies.

About RTW

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing sophisticated recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on peak meters and audio vectorscopes that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio includes multichannel TFT-based monitoring systems for integrated surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. In June 2008, RTW was certified for the internationally accepted DIN EN ISO 9001:2000 quality-management standard. Visit www.rtw.de for more information.