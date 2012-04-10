Digigram Debuts CANCUN USB Sound Card for Reporters and Audio Professionals

GRENOBLE, France -- April 10, 2012 -- At the 2012 NAB Show, Digigram will debut CANCUN, a new range of innovative mobile USB sound cards for on-the-go audio professionals and reporters. The range offers high-end performance and features with an ergonomic design that makes the cards exceptionally efficient to use.

CANCUN is initially available in two models: the CANCUN 442-Mic, with four inputs and outputs, and a dual-input/output version, the CANCUN 222-Mic. Both offer simultaneous analog and AES I/O with 2x500 MIPS dual-core processing power, embedded in a stylish ultra-robust casing.

CANCUN's very high quality mic preamp delivers 55 dB gain, 105 dB THD+N, and a maximum sensitivity of -60 dBu. The pro-grade specification delivers analog levels of +25 dBu maximum and guaranteed low latency of under 4 ms on Windows(R) and Mac(R) OS X(R) platforms.

A slim and durable touch panel with LED illumination houses all the required connectivity for professional use, including breakout cables and a Neutrik(R) XLR plug for microphones, and provides a control surface for the sound card's settings. CANCUN is supplied with an additional companion software application that can be used to access the sound card's status and operational information such as gain values, driver setup, current state, peak meters, and locks.

"The high-end CANCUN range extends Digigram's already prolific offering to audio professionals and reporters, and we have put a lot of care into the innovative design in order to make a product that is exceptionally convenient and efficient in use," said Philippe Delacroix, CEO of Digigram. "The outstanding audio specification of the CANCUN range makes it a premium USB interface."

The CANCUN range of sound cards will be available to partners and audio professionals shortly after NAB.

More information about this and any other Digigram product is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 (0)47 652 53 01.

About Digigram

Digigram is at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, inventing solutions that help its customers increase competitiveness through change. Digigram's IP audio codecs, sound cards and network audio solutions are used by journalists, broadcasters and audio engineers around the world, and the company delivers key technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

Digigram's recently-introduced all-IP video product lines offer advanced solutions for Broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators.

Through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has become an influential player, helping to energize the industry, push forward technological development, and raise standards. Information on Digigram and its products is available at www.digigram.com.

