High Resolution Systems Goes Live with Apple HRS Control Pro App for UDC

High Resolution Systems has announced that HRS Control Pro from Apple's App Store has gone live. The new app for High Resolution Systems' UDC (Universal Device Controller) software gives users of Apple devices another interface option and reinforces the company's commitment to the concept of open systems for maximum client flexibility.

"We're big supporters of the Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) trend, which finds customers using Apple iPads, Apple iPhones, Apple iPod Touch and other tablets and smart phones for AV control," says High Resolution's Drew Taylor. "Customers have been using our web-server feature for these devices. But now Apple users have their own dedicated app, HRS Control Pro, for extended control of all versions of iPhones, iPads and the iPod Touch in landscape and portrait modes."

The new app follows the debut of a Windows 8 client controller app for extended control of Windows-enabled devices.

Both the Apple and Windows controller apps offer the ability to download different UDC configurations and store them for offline viewing. "This allows customers to use them in a demo mode; it's a very useful sales tool," says Taylor.

He notes that it's the goal of High Resolution Systems to "support any tablet or smart phone - to leave the options wide open for the customer to use any hardware they choose as their control platform. We advocate giving the customer the flexibility to get really creative about how they integrate hardware," in contrast to closed control systems on the market which offer proprietary-limited hardware choices.

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems, a member of the Society of Broadcast Engineers is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audiovisual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.hrscontrol.com.