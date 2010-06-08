Apantac Launches new Conference Connect™ Projector/Display Sharing Solution at InfoComm 2010

Apantac LLC, designer and developer of multiviewers and signal processing is launching their new Conference Connect solution at InfoComm booth N1844.

Conference Connect is designed for conferences and meetings with multiple presenters. Conference Connect allows up to 120 VGA inputs (e.g. laptops) to share a single projector or display within a 1,000 foot (300 meter) range. It provides an AV extension and switching solution between presenters with a single click of a button.

Conference Connect is part of the MT HOOD series of signal processing solutions and is based on the MT HOOD CATx extender technology.

Often, time is wasted in meetings and conferences when multiple presenters have to connect individual laptops to share the projector and display. Conference Connect solves this problem by allowing each presenter to pre-stage their laptops and conveniently access the projector and display without any delay, thus eliminating the need for plugging and unplugging cables when changing presenters. To go online as the presenter, an individual simply needs to select their laptop in the system with a push of a button.

A basic 2-user Conference Connect package includes:

• 1 x VGA-2x1-ER – VGA Extender / Receiver with 2 VGA inputs and audio support

o Each VGA input has a switch to bring the source (laptop) online to the projector/display

o Supports resolutions up to 2048 x 1536 at up to 1000 feet (300 meters)

• 1 x VGA-1-Ra – VGA receiver with auto cable equalization

o Supports multiple sources or multiple displays

o Supports resolution up to 2048 x 1536 at up to 1000 feet (300 meters)

Packages can be scaled up to 120 VGA inputs (laptops) to meet specific meeting and conference room requirements.

For more information, visit Apantac at InfoComm 2010 Booth No. N1844.