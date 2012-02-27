Hollywood post house adds Teranex VC100 video processors

SSI Advanced Post Services, a post-production facility in Hollywood, CA, has installed Blackmagic Design Teranex VC100 video processors as part of a project converting various classic television shows, such as “I Love Lucy” and “Gilligan’s Island,” to file-based formats for inflight airline entertainment systems.

Installed at the SSI facility on Sunset Blvd., the Teranex VC100 is being used to complete an extensive set of format and frame rate conversions on a number of television shows, transforming media of various ages and quality into uniform format and resolutions needed for inflight television. Beyond this project, the Teranex VC100 also will be used to handle SSI’s ongoing theatrical and television trailer work, preparing trailers for use across the globe.

SSI upgraded to the Teranex VC100 from its existing Teranex VC300. The system joins SSI’s existing network of Blackmagic Design products, including three DaVinci Resolve color correction systems, including Resolve Control Surfaces, and 18 Blackmagic Design DeckLink HD Extreme 3-D capture and playback cards. These products are used to complete color correction and post production for SSI’s work on theatrical trailers, such as the trailers for the new films “Journey 2” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.”

