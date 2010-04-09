LAWO AT NAB 2010

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – NAB Booth# C2217… Lawo, a well-established partner at numerous international sports events, was once again present in Vancouver and Whistler with many of their systems. A Lawo support team provided unsurpassed on-site support to customers 24/7. The next major sports event will soon take place in South Africa – with over 30 mc² Series consoles and several Nova matrix systems. Following Canada, and prior to South Africa, Lawo will be at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, at booth C2217 in the Central Hall, where they will be presenting their complete product portfolio as well as many interesting new features:

IP Codec

Time and again, it’s necessary to cost-efficiently network remote units, such as remote studios or OB vans, with the main broadcast station. This is where the DALLIS IP Codec board comes into play. It is now available for the Nova73 HD router, mc² series and zirkon systems. The codec supports a multitude of algorithms and enables real time audio streaming via IP for two inputs and two outputs.

mxGUI / Container Function

Even in its V4.6 software version, the mxGUI excelled as a powerful tool for offline configuration and remote control of Nova73 HD routing systems or mc² consoles. With the V4.8 release, the mxGUI has extended its functionality with another major feature – ‘containers’. The use of containers enables sources and destinations to be grouped together and to be configured flexibly and efficiently as bi-directional interconnects.

This is an attractive timesaving function, extremely useful, for example, when producing major sports events that require many commentator feeds to be connected to the IBC from the sports venues. Already successfully field-tested in Vienna in 2008, the container function will once again be used in coverage of the world championship in South Africa.

MADI.SRC / SPLIT.CONVERTER

Launched at the start of 2010, the MADI.SRC and SPLIT.CONVERTER units have already triumphed in their first areas of operation. For example, 10 SPLIT.CONVERTERs were deployed during the Winter Games in Vancouver and used to integrate mixing consoles with a number of signal chains.

crystal: microphone card

Now available is a new crystal I/O plug-in card that enables the crystal input section to be extended with 4 additional microphone inputs (also usable as line inputs) and 4 additional line inputs.

crystal: redundant PSU frame

To increase its operational reliability, a redundant PSU frame is now available for the crystal console. This 1RU device can supply power to both the Base Unit and the control surface.

mc²:

At NAB 2010, Lawo will demonstrate the new V4.8 software release which, since the beginning of the year, has impressed users with its up-to-the-minute and striking GUI design, plus functions such as the brand new Link, Couple, and Main Fader Metering, as well as many new custom templates. This version of software has already been successfully used on a mc²66 MKII during the broadcast of bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events in Whistler, Canada.

The mc²66 MKII, shown for the first time at IBC 2009, will be displayed at NAB 2010 with a RTW SurroundMonitor system – a new touchscreen-based measuring system from this renowned German manufacturer. In addition, the mc²66 and the mc²56 consoles can now be fitted with a vertically integrated Riedel TB unit.

About Lawo

Lawo is a manufacturer of digital audio networking systems and consoles for a wide range of applications from small to large scale audio production in television and radio, post production, and live sound. Established in the 1970s, the company’s manufacturing center is located in the Rhine valley town of Rastatt, Germany. For additional information on all Lawo products, visit the company online at www.lawo.ca.

