Wowza Media Systems 2012 NAB Show Preview

Booth SU9702

"Broadcasters around the world are using Wowza Media Server(R) 3 to deliver vibrant video and engaging audio content to any screen reliably and without interruption; and they're reaping the benefits in increased revenue and audience loyalty. They're also finding that, with its AddOns, Wowza Media Server software is not just a media server. It's the heart of their delivery infrastructure, helping them to transform, enhance, protect, integrate, and manage their media streaming -- no matter where it needs to go."

-- David Stubenvoll, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wowza Media Systems

Wowza Media Systems at the 2012 NAB Show

Multiplatform flexibility, reliability, scalability, extensibility, and unmatched economic value have made Wowza Media Server(R) software an unprecedented success, with some 100,000 licensees worldwide. Wowza(R) Media Systems introduced the paradigm-busting Wowza Media Server 3 last fall, and it quickly won awards for changing the way adaptive multibitrate streaming is delivered to viewers everywhere. At the 2012 NAB Show, Wowza will display this award-winning new software and its groundbreaking AddOns, which transform it from a mere media server into a robust streaming media platform.

Wowza Products on Display at the 2012 NAB Show:

Wowza Media Server 3 -- The Multi-Award-Winning Unified Media Server

A major milestone in the evolution of media streaming, Wowza Media Server(R) 3 is the next generation of Wowza's award-winning software platform that provides a single extensible foundation and value-added components for "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media delivery.

The software offers the broadest any-screen coverage for Flash(R)- and Silverlight(R)-capable computers, tablets, phones, set-top boxes, media players, and game consoles; Apple(R) iPhone(R)/iPad(R) and other HLS-capable devices such as Apple TV(R) with AirPlay(R); Android(TM) devices; Roku(R) media players; and Internet-connected TVs including Samsung(R) Smart TV(TM) and Google TV(TM)-powered sets. The Wowza Media Server 3 platform advances media streaming to a new level of simplicity and cost-effectiveness with a variety of AddOn components that help organizations of any size to deliver live and on-demand content efficiently.

With Wowza Media Server 3, formerly hard-to-implement features such as adaptive bitrate (ABR) streaming, time-shifted playback, and integrated rights management are made simple and cost-effective. Wowza Media Server 3 is the ideal media platform for revenue-generating services for an ever-growing number of destinations. Capabilities of the Wowza Media Server 3 platform include:

- Integrated live adaptive bitrate (ABR) transcoding enabled by Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn

- Any-screen time-shifted delivery of live streams with Wowza nDVR(TM) AddOn

- Support for multiple studio-approved DRM platforms

- Unconstrained per-server capacity with no CPU core limitations

- Flexible and cost-effective licensing choices for any application and budget

New capabilities will be announced at the 2012 NAB Show.

Wowza Media Server 3 AddOns

Wowza Media Server(R) 3 AddOns enhance a broadcaster's ability to deliver, transform, enhance, protect, integrate, and manage their media streaming. With AddOns, the media server becomes a full-fledged streaming media infrastructure that helps broadcasters drive revenue-generating services or simplify their workflows. Wowza will demonstrate these AddOns at the 2012 NAB Show:

- Wowza Transcoder(TM) AddOn transforms incoming live streams from encoders, IP cameras, IPTV headends, and other live sources to H.264 for delivery everywhere

- Wowza nDVR(TM) AddOn stores content in a normalized format as a single live stream cache that enables users to deliver time-shifted playout experience to viewers -- on PCs, tablets, smartphones, and TVs

- Wowza DRM(TM) AddOn facilitates integration with various digital rights management platforms to deliver on-the-fly encryption for live and video-on-demand content to any screen

In addition to the premium AddOns above, there is an extensive suite of free components that provides users with high-value tools to better manage and protect content, enhance the viewer experience, and easily integrate Wowza Media Server software in their environments.

Image Link: http://www.ingearpr.com/Wowza/WowzaMediaServer3.zip

Image Caption: Wowza Media Server(R) 3

Company Overview:

Wowza(R) Media Systems is the "Any Screen Done Right(TM)" media server software company delivering an industrial-strength infrastructure for live video, video-on-demand, live recording, and video chat. Wowza has a singular focus on delivering high-performance media server software to service providers, media properties, enterprises, and other organizations serious about delivering video to any digital screen -- computer, mobile phone, or home TV. More than 100,000 global licensees in entertainment, social media, advertising, enterprise, education, government, and Internet commerce have deployed Wowza's media server software to date. Wowza Media Systems is privately held with headquarters in Evergreen, Colo. More information is available at www.wowza.com.

Wowza and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Wowza Media Systems Inc. Third-party product names and related marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of such third parties.