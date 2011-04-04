Ross Video Introduces Nielsen Watermarks Encoder

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – April 4, 2011 – Ross Video will be introducing the openGear Nielsen Watermarks Encoder at NAB 2011.

The NWE-3G Nielsen Watermarks Encoder modular solution comprises a 16 audio channel, 3Gb/s processing core incorporating the new Nielsen Watermarks. As an openGear solution the NWE-3G is designed for the transmission path with relay bypass on the rear module, redundant power, remote control with DashBoard, SNMP, and datasafe. The openGear platform supports up to 5 NWE-3G’s to support environments where multiple channels are being released.

“Ratings have never been more important. Ensuring that you get the ratings you deserve is what the NWE-3G is all about,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Marketing Product Manager, openGear. “The NWE-3G with 3 Gb/s I/O and 16 channels of audio processing rates number one in inserting Nielsen watermarks.”

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems, XPression Character Generators and NK Series Routing Systems. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

