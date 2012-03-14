Sonnet’s Qio MR media reader supports all major HD video memory cards

Sonnet Technologies will highlight its newly shipping Qio MR professional universal media reader for Windows PCs at the 2012 NAB Show.

Qio MR is a compact, mobile rack-mounted device supporting all major HD video memory card formats. It provides a convenient, high-speed alternative to stand-alone card readers and various adapters for videographers and studios alike.

All Qio models — both Mac- and Windows-compatible — are now shipping. Additionally, new software is available to update original desktop Qio models to work with Windows desktop PCs and laptop computers equipped with an ExpressCard slot.

The Sonnet Qio MR supports HD video memory card formats, including Sony SxS, CompactFlash, Panasonic P2 and SDXC (with included SDXC adapter), and is able to transfer data from all cards concurrently.

See Sonnet Technologies at 2012 NAB Show booth SL8713 .