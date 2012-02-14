BVE 2012: Facilis Technology Debuts TerraBlock 5.5 with Support for Linux

LONDON, ENGLAND, BVE Stand F-30 (February 14, 2012) – At Broadcast Video Expo (BVE) 2012 Facilis Technology, a leader in advanced shared storage solutions for post-production and content creation, will debut version 5.5 of its TerraBlock Shared Storage System featuring the Facilis Shared File System for Linux. Delivering improved compatibility, value, scalability and performance, the new software release also includes integrated server spanning and mirroring, Adobe® Premiere® Pro project sharing and a new capacity expansion product called TX16.

TerraBlock is Facilis’ multiplatform, high-capacity, shared storage solution supporting 4Gb and 8Gb Fibre channel, and 1Gb and 10Gb Ethernet through the Facilis Shared File System. Key version 5.5 features include:

• Linux Shared File System Support – Mount Multi-user Write volumes on Linux workstations connected via Fibre channel or Ethernet

• Integrated Server Spanning and Mirroring – Create volumes that span across multiple TerraBlock servers or mirror to another server

• TX16 Expansion – Cost-effective capacity expansion of 32TB per unit

• Recovery (Rebuild) Priority – Control the speed of recovery, or pause recovery when bandwidth-intensive work is required during the recovery process

• Adobe Premiere Pro Project Sharing – Share both Apple® Final Cut Pro® 7 and Adobe Premiere Pro projects on Multi-user Write volumes through the Facilis Project Manager Application and avoid costly overwrites

• Support for Avid® Media Composer® 6.0 and Symphony® 6.0 - Qualification of the latest Avid applications on Windows 7 and OS X Lion

“TerraBlock 5.5 packages all the functionality of a custom, high-performance file system into an affordable, collaborative and easy-to-use SAN – giving users expanded capacity and new capabilities that help streamline data protection and the load balancing process,” said Shane Rodbourn, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Facilis. “The team has invested a lot of time in the development of version 5.5, and we’re excited to deliver a release that can bring such tremendous value to post production and content creation professionals.”

Facilis TerraBlock 5.5 is planned for availability at the end of February as a free download to customers with current support contracts. For the latest TerraBlock feature list, please visit http://www.facilis.com/products.html

About Facilis Technology

Facilis Technology, Inc. was founded in 2003 to bring advanced shared storage to television and film post production at a reasonable price. The company designs and builds high-capacity, turnkey solutions that are open, flexible and scalable; enabling content creators to collaborate and work more efficiently. www.facilis.com

