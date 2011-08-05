NewTek Live from the Eiffel Tower

BORDEAUX – July 14th 2011 – 3D Storm (NewTek Europe), distributor of NewTek products in Europe, Africa and the Middle-East, was at the heart of the French National Day on July 14th, for the streaming live of the traditional and majestic firework on the Eiffel Tower. This year the theme was “Broadway Musicals in Paris”. More than 500 000 people attended the show on the Champ de Mars esplanade and more than 50 000 internet users watched the firework broadcast live with Tricaster.

Streamakaci, a production and internet broadcast company, broadcast live the firework show organized by Paris City Council on July 14th 2011 from the Eiffel Tower.

The company set up the event’s direction and encoding solution, composed by the encoding system and a Tricaster, on the first floor of the Eiffel Tower to broadcast the audio and video of the show. Paris City council captured the show. Two different feeds were available, broadband and low bandwidth, released on redundant CDN infrastructures. The feeds were also released on Facebook and Dailymotion.

Tricaster is a groundbreaking HD portable live production system, an advancement that blurs the lines between live and post production and will radically change the way an integrated live production system is defined. With TriCaster, anyone can simultaneously produce, live stream, broadcast, project and record HD and SD network-style productions. A single operator or small team can switch between multiple cameras, virtual inputs and live virtual sets, while inserting clips, titles and motion graphics with multi-channel effects.

Tricaster is the ideal solution for TV Shows, events, concerts Live Broadcast on the internet.

Watch the online Videos on http://www.paris.fr and www.streamakaci.com

About NewTek & 3DStorm (NewTek Europe)

Benefiting producers and artists with cost-effective and groundbreaking technologies, NewTek is a worldwide leader in portable live production, video editing, 3D animation and special effects tools, including the TriCaster™ product line, 3PLAY™ and LightWave 3D®.

NewTek has won numerous industry accolades, including two Emmy® Awards. Clients include: Airbus, BBC, the EU Parliament, France Télévisions, Mediaset, RTBF, RTL, SISLive, Twit.TV, MTV, Fox News, Nickelodeon, the ESPN X Games, ESPN Radio, Fox Sports, NHL, NBA Development League, New York Giants, CBS Radio, USA TODAY, “Furious World”, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). NewTek products have been used in feature films and television shows, including “Avatar”, “Repo Men”, “Alice in Wonderland”, “Tintin”, “The Dark Knight”, “Iron Man”, “Caprica”, “V”, “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Lost”, “Fringe” and more.

NewTek is privately owned and based in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.newtek.com.

NewTek products are distributed and supported in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia and Pakistan by 3DStorm (NewTek Europe), located near Bordeaux, France.

