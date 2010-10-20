Discover Video Introduces Live H.264 Flash Transcoder

WALLINGFORD, CT – October 20, 2010 – Discover Video, LLC (www.discovervideo.com), a leader in video streaming and conferencing products and solutions, today announced its new H.264 Live Flash Transcoder. The Discover Video Transcoder (DVT) converts live MPEG-2 or Windows Media streams to MPEG-4/H.264 for Flash or QuickTime viewing. The DVT is available as software or loaded on a server, transcoding up to 30 streams simultaneously.

The Discover Video Transcoder is ideal for organizations that have multiple MPEG-2 or Windows Media streams and want to distribute them as Flash on the Internet. The applications include internal business video that needs to be streamed to remote offices, distance learning programs at colleges and universities, DOT highway surveillance video, and conversion of satellite MPEG-2 streams for Internet distribution. The DVT can provide up 100:1 compression of MPEG-2 streams, offering bandwidth savings and wider distribution of content.

“Enterprise users view rich media content on a wide range of PCs and devices and in various formats. This appetite for content has generated significant demand for real-time content transcoding.”, said Ira Weinstein, senior analyst and partner, Wainhouse Research. “Discover Video’s transcoder is not only affordable, but it scales nicely to meet the needs of large organizations with a high volume of content.”

The DVT can also be used to stream live content to mobile devices such as iPhones® and iPads® with the optional media server. This capability allows organizations to distribute live video information across the Internet to almost any end user, regardless of location or viewing device.

Discover Video provides video streaming equipment and services to broadcasters, schools, corporations, and government. The products include video encoders and decoders, video conferencing systems, priority video alert systems, and mobile broadcasting kits. Discover Video’s customers include the US Army, Dow Chemical, State of Oregon, Florida Department of Transportation, State of Connecticut, Rutland Medical Center, New York State Armory, Touro College, Beacon City Schools and many Community TV stations. http://www.discovervideo.com