Expanding European Market Presence, Utah Scientific Names PGM Télévision as Its French Partner

SALT LAKE CITY -- Nov. 15, 2010 -- Utah Scientific, a leading provider of digital and HDTV routing switchers, today announced that it is expanding its market presence in Europe by instituting a new partnership with French reseller and systems integrator PGM Télévision. PGM Télévision was selected because its roster of customers and customer projects are an excellent fit for Utah Scientific's range of analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software.

"The diverse French broadcast industry has always been known for innovation and technical leadership, which makes it a good fit for Utah Scientific's wide variety of advanced routing solutions," said Reto Brader, Utah Scientific's EMEA general manager. "In PGM Télévision, we have found a partner with a focus on quality solutions and an excellent reputation in the region, and we anticipate many years of collaborative success."

PGM Télévision plans, develops, and distributes video systems for a myriad of clients in the French broadcast market. With a decade of experience in system design and integration, PGM Télévision has worked with a wide range of media enterprises, including everything from racetracks to French national television. Located near Paris, PGM Télévision is privately owned.

"The French broadcast market is very competitive," said Jacques Knafo, director and owner of PGM Télévision. "But Utah Scientific's well designed products and reputation for customer service -- including the famous 10-year free warranty -- make us very optimistic about the prospects for expanding the company's business here."

About Utah Scientific

Utah Scientific is the world's leading specialist in analog, digital, and HDTV routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software. For many years, the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized, again in 2009, by Frost & Sullivan with its Customer Service Leadership Award and demonstrated by the industry's first no-fee 10-year warranty. The company currently is expanding its network of distribution partners in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. For enquires please contact rbrader@utsci.com. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

