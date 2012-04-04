Streambox to preview ACT-L4 codec

At the 2012 NAB Show, Streambox will preview the ACT-L4 codec, which is capable of compressing higher motion complex video at lower data rates using the new Advance Motion Search feature.

Low motion video requiring low latency, such as talking head segments, will also benefit from ACT-L4's new face detection and augmented compression to improve video quality optimized for interviews.

ACT-L4 allows faster encoding with lower latency that is optimized for video transmission over any low bandwidth IP connection. This release will scale across the entire Streambox Platform of professional live and file-based video products, including HD/SD rack-mount encoders and decoders, HD/SD software encoders installed on Mac OS X and Windows PC laptops, iPhone and Android Apps, and Avenir mobile encoders.

See Streambox at 2012 NAB Show booth SU5712.