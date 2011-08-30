Harris Corporation to Exhibit Complete Media Workflow Solutions for Seamless Content Movement at IBC

MELBOURNE, FL/WINNERSH, UK, August 30, 2011 (IBC2011, Booth 7.G20) — Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS), an international communications and information technology company, will showcase at IBC (RAI Convention Center, Amsterdam, September 9-13) its strong vision and integrated workflow solution to help broadcasters, cable networks and new media companies improve operational efficiency and return on investment by streamlining content and its usage and movement between departments.

At IBC, Harris will demonstrate how strong integration between its automation, digital asset management, and sales and scheduling products can create a solution that efficiently integrates business and technical workflows by producing next generation automation.

“The workflows and business models of our customers are rapidly changing,” said Harris Morris, president, Harris Broadcast Communications. “There is a critical need to automate not only devices, but content as well. As a result, facilities require tighter integration across various operations in order to efficiently distribute and manage content, resources and effectively automate their workflows.”

Harris will show its ADC™ and D-Series™ automation systems, Invenio® digital asset management solutions, and Broadcast Master™, Landmark™ and Vision™ sales and scheduling systems to demonstrate how a combined solution creates more efficient workflow processes and maximizes facility resources.

Harris is the only vendor in broadcast, cable and new media that can offer one solution integrating automation, digital asset management, and sales and scheduling without third-party products. New workflow efficiencies using the integrated solution enable traffic and sales departments to quickly fill open commercial slots. Return on investment is quickly realized when existing systems are expanded to include new distribution models.

In addition, Harris also offers products, systems and services that provide interoperable workflow solutions for broadcast, cable, satellite and out-of-home networks. The Harris ONE™ solution brings together highly integrated and cost-effective products that enable advanced media workflows for emerging content delivery business models.

About Harris Corporation

Harris is an international communications and information technology company serving government and commercial markets in more than 150 countries. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has approximately $6 billion of annual revenue and more than 16,000 employees — including nearly 7,000 engineers and scientists. Harris is dedicated to developing best-in-class assured communications® products, systems, and services. Additional information about Harris Corporation is available at www.harris.com.

# # #