Kentucky's WDRB Uses Utah Scientific Routing and Master Control Switchers as a Foundation for HD Operations

SALT LAKE CITY -- Oct. 24, 2011 -- Utah Scientific today announced that WDRB Fox 41, in Louisville, Ky., installed a UTAH-400/64 digital routing switcher and a two-channel MC-4000 master control switcher with two MCP-2020 master control panels. WDRB is the only station in its market to produce an all-HD newscast, and is the market leader in terms of hours of local news per weekday. The new equipment serves as the backbone for WDRB's HD operation.

The UTAH-400/64 unit provides routing for all incoming and outgoing HD signals supporting WDRB newscasts, as well as those of sister station WMYO, a MyNetworkTV affiliate. The master control channels are highly configurable and customizable, and integrate easily with WDRB's Utah Scientific GS-4000 graphics station.

"The fact that the sources for both stations are available to either channel via the routing switcher is a real benefit in many key situations," said Gary Schroder, chief engineer at WDRB. "For example, we can broadcast a live sports event on the Fox station as we air the local WDRB newscast on the other. Then, when the Fox broadcast is over, we can switch seamlessly to simulcast the WMYO output of the news on both stations."

WDRB cites its experience with Utah Scientific equipment and the company's reputation for standing behind its products as key reasons for its new purchases.

"Our older Utah Scientific analog routers and master control switchers were still working the day we commissioned the new ones, so we knew the new Utah Scientific equipment would work for years to come," said Schroder. "Utah's systems expand easily, and in the off chance that something would go awry, there's a 10-year warranty backing you up."

Housed in a compact 9-RU frame that includes dual power supplies and optional redundant crosspoints, the UTAH-400 is specifically designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems with its ability to expand from 8x8 to 1152x1152 and beyond. Its revolutionary matrix architecture greatly reduces the complexity of large systems, resulting in considerable reduction in rack space and power requirements, and yielding significant cost reductions.

The MC-4000 master controller is an integrated system for handling the most demanding on-air operations in live, automated, or automation-assisted operating environments. The MC-4000 offers built-in capabilities to handle all of the most commonly required on-air operations, including still and animated logo insertion, audio and video clip playback, and reliable, foolproof DASDEC(TM) EAS messaging.

"We design our equipment to last for years and to be completely scalable," said Tom Harmon, president and CEO of Utah Scientific. "WDRB can easily add to its system using a single family of matrix building blocks, which gives the station plenty of room to grow as its operation expands."

# # #

About WDRB

WDRB-41, the Fox affiliate in Louisville, Ky., is currently the only Louisville station to broadcast all of its newscasts in 100-percent high definition. Owned by Block Communications, Inc. of Toledo, Ohio, the station produces seven and one half hours of local news per weekday, the most in the market. Additional information about the company can be found at www.wdrb.com.

About Utah Scientific, Inc.

Throughout more than 30 years in business, Utah Scientific has earned its position as worldwide leader in routing and master control switchers by working with customers to meet their needs for advanced signal distribution and control technology. The company's confidence in its industry-leading products is exemplified by its renowned no-fee, 10-year warranty and validated by multiple Frost & Sullivan Customer Service Leadership Awards. Additional information about Utah Scientific and its products can be found at www.utahscientific.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

