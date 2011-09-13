New Wohler Enclosure for HDCC Series Cards Meets Demand for Captioning Solutions

1RU Enclosure Makes It Easy for Broadcasters to Meet Even the Toughest Ancillary Data Management Challenges in Tight Spaces

AMSTERDAM, IBC2011 -- Sept. 9, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today introduced a new self-contained rackmount enclosure designed specifically for the company's award-winning HDCC Series closed-captioning/subtitling cards.

The 1RU enclosure holds up to two side-by-side HDCC Series cards along with dual redundant power supplies, and gives broadcasters a convenient solution for addressing up to four independent channels of captioning, subtitling, or custom ancillary data processing and management solutions. The inclusion of dual redundant power supplies further enables use of the HDCC cards within the transmission chain, for which broadcasters require increased reliability and dependable 24/7 365-day operation.

"To date, our HDCC Series cards have been used predominantly in industry-standard rack frames already installed in broadcast facilities worldwide," said Renaud Desportes, director of Wohler's ancillary data product line. "Increased demand for HDCC cards in new installations and custom applications, however, made it clear that the industry needed a stand-alone solution, and this new enclosure is the perfect solution."

Wohler's HDCC cards offer a broad range of functionality including encode, decode, bridge, transcode, and management of other ancillary data, and each HDCC card offers complete, independent dual-channel operation. In many applications, the strength of the HDCC Series lies in its flexibility, which facilitates easy customization to address even the most difficult ancillary data management challenges.

Initial enclosures are being deployed in support of Wohler's recently announced collaboration with EITV, a partnership that offers broadcasters a plug-and-play solution for handling CEA-608/708 and ARIB B37 captioning consistent with the recent government captioning mandate in Brazil.

Wohler will have the new 1RU enclosure on display in the Wohler/HHB stand 8.D56, as well as in the Outside Broadcast area in stand OE225 throughout IBC2011.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc. Wohler offers a comprehensive and award-winning range of audio, video, data monitoring, and captioning products designed to provide the highest quality solutions for facilities of all sizes and complexity. Founded in 1987, the San Francisco Bay-area manufacturer has grown to become the dominant provider of confidence monitoring and signal management solutions for the broadcast and pro audio/video markets. Originally inventing and defining the category of in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring products, the company has expanded its offerings to include solutions for captioning and loudness. More information about Wohler and its full range of solutions is available at www.wohler.com.

ENDS