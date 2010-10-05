FXFACTORY DEVELOPMENT PARTNER PHYX INC. RELEASES FREEBIE PLUG-INS FOR FINAL CUT PRO, MOTION AND AFTER EFFECTS

For Immediate Release

Free for everyone; the new PHYX Freebies utilities plug-ins allow for quick and easy color channel conversion and edge sharpening

Boston, MA --Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, announced development partner, PHYX Inc., has released freebie plug-ins for the FxFactory platform. The brand new PHYX Freebies utilities plug-ins provide users with a quick and easy way to export and convert color channels and quickly sharpen image edges with the Color Channel and Edge Sharpen tools. The PHYX Freebies are completely free for everyone and support the latest versions of Apple® Final Cut Pro®, Final Cut Express®, Motion and After Effects®.

PHYX Freebies Highlights

• Color Channel: Users can convert RGB to YUV and YUV to RGB and export Alpha channel, Luminence, Monochrome, Negative, Red, Green, and Blue with ease.

• Edge Sharpen: A useful utility for sharpening the edges of an image, Edge Sharpen does not amplify noise in areas of similar color where noise is most noticeable.

Availability and Pricing of PHYX Freebies

The PHYX Freebies utilities plug-ins are offered as free downloads via the Noise Industries website. To download the freebies, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com/NI_Freebies_01.html.

Availability and Pricing of FxFactory

FxFactory Pro is available today for $399.00 USD. Additional plug-ins are available for free or commercially starting at a price point of $29.00 USD. FxFactory products can be purchased via the Noise Industries website (http://www.noiseindustries.com) or through select resellers.

Adobe After Effects, Apple Final Cut Studio® and Apple Final Cut Express® users can also test drive hundreds of FxFactory plug-ins by downloading the free trial version from: http://www.noiseindustries.com/fxfactory.

About PHYX Inc.

PHYX Incorporated is a privately held U.S. corporation. Its principles have been developing custom tools for Visual Effects since 2002. In 2007, Phyx Inc. brought its first collection of tools to the public.

PHYX Inc. continues to create its visual effects tools with the involvement and guidance of professionals from Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), WETA Digital, Digital Domain, Sony Imageworks, Pixar, and other studios. To learn more, please visit: http://www.phyxware.com.

About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe®. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.

