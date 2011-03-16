Teradek Announces Native Livestream.com Integration for Live Internet Streaming

Irvine, CA -- March 16, 2011 -- Teradek Cube, the world’s first camera-top HD video encoder, now features native integration with Livestream.com. With Cube, streaming HD video over the Internet is as easy as entering a Livestream.com user name, password, and channel name into Cube’s menu system. Professional quality live event and mobile broadcasting has never been easier or more affordable.

Cube streams HD video over WiFi, wired Ethernet, or over a 4G USB modem. Cube users can easily stream HD video over public WiFi access points, local and wide area networks, and over Verizon 4G LTE USB modems. Cube makes it easy to steam over the Internet, even from behind a firewall. A broadband Internet connection is all that is needed to stream HD video over the web.

Using Livestream.com and a 4G USB modem news-gatherers can do backhaul privately without the need for an expensive ENG van and microwave or satellite uplink. Users who regularly have live events, such as churches, are using Cube and Livestream to stream their event over the web, in broadcast quality, without the need for IT people, servers and content distribution systems. Users simply stream to Livestream.com, then copy-and-paste the video embed-code into their own website. Livestream handles the ingest, formatting, scaling, distribution, and recording. Businesses, news stations, churches, and film makers without a dedicated IT department can now easily stream HD video over the Internet.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the Livestream integration. They are clearly the leaders in live streaming video over the Internet. Our users are benefiting from the simplicity, security, and quality that the Livestream service offers. From news-gathering to house-of-worship, the Cube & Livestream integration is a new paradigm in live video delivery. The ease-of-use and low-cost per viewer are unparalleled in the history of broadcasting.” says Rod Clark, Director of Marketing at Teradek.

The Teradek Cube with Livestream integration is shipping now. Go to Teradek.com today to learn more about Cube and find a reseller in your area.

For a video showing the Cube to Livestream integration in action, go to:

http://vimeo.com/20660563