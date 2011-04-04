Vimsoft to Highlight Production Scheduling and RFID Asset Tracking at NAB Show 2011

Vimsoft will flex both Broadcast Engineering and Broadcast Operations muscles at this year’s NAB Show in Las Vegas. Booth #N1029 will showcase a demonstration of the latest in equipment asset tracking using the VimBiz software application integrated with RFID technology. On the Operations side, Vimsoft will be featuring the latest enhancements to the immensely powerful VimBiz Scheduler solution for Human Resource planning and full facility booking, production projects, and work orders. The VimBiz Engineering & Operations application suite houses the industry-leading Equipment Asset Management solution for optimizing asset lifecycles, service workflows, stockroom efficiency, and purchase order cycles. VimBiz also offers the latest technology for production scheduling, timecard processing, rentals operations, and discrepancy reporting. These areas encompass the Operations side of VimBiz, making for the broadcasting industry’s only truly integrated Engineering & Operations solution.

The benefits of such integration are tremendous. Scheduling software works best when accessing the same database that houses rentals workflows, asset inventories, service histories, and cost-center management. VimBiz Scheduler can also be linked to the Timecards module, in which timecards may be generated and authorized based on what a person has been scheduled for and what they actually completed, taking into consideration company policies, union rules, and any number of defined variables. Based on plans and actuals, VimBiz enables real-time cost tracking and invoicing management. Through tight integration VimBiz provides better communication, supports better decisions, and greatly enhances efficiency.

“With VimBiz, Vimsoft breaks the mould that says an organization needs separate costly applications for assets, helpdesk, rentals, and scheduling,” notes Vimsoft President Mitch Manuel, who added, “With today’s technology that just isn’t so…nor is it even recommended. The old way of doing things is vastly more expensive, more limiting, less powerful, and less efficient. For many it is a revelation to see the enormous benefits of VimBiz Scheduler being so tightly integrated with VimBiz Rentals. Our customers get a taste for the benefits and inevitably strive for more…and we are happy to provide. It is very rewarding to work with customers who become such raving fans.”

To check out the VimBiz suite go to www.vimsoft.ca, register / log in, and download the latest VimBiz trial version, free for 90 days. Visit Vimsoft in booth #N1029 at NAB Show 2011 in Las Vegas.

About Vimsoft

Vimsoft is a leading provider of versatile information management solutions for the broadcasting and media production industry. The company’s VimBiz software solution is the best-of-breed Broadcast Engineering & Operations solution that streamlines workflows for service coordinators, maintenance engineers, IT help desks, stockroom managers, rentals agents, purchasing departments, scheduling personnel, and more. From the single-studio operation to the multi-region enterprise, VimBiz maximizes ROI for critical assets and processes. VimBiz is available in Rich (thick), Web (thin), and Mobile platforms, and is the only broadcasting-focused software application that effectively integrates Engineering workflows such as asset and service management with Operations workflows such as rentals and production scheduling. To learn more please visit www.vimsoft.ca. To download Vimsoft and VimBiz logos please contact joel.dewolfe@vimsoft.ca or click http://www.vimsoft.ca/Vimsoft_Logo_Pack.zip.