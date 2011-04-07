High Resolution Systems Partners with Stimulated, Inc. to Launch the X20P Display Control Solution

High Resolution Systems LLC has formed a partnership with Stimulated, Inc. to introduce the X20P display control solution built around the Christie Vista Spyder X20 and High Resolution's UDC (Universal Device Controller) software and hardware. X20P is a high efficiency, small footprint solution for display control at broadcast productions.

Stimulated introduced its Display Pipeline Consulting service to provide high efficiency workflow solutions and X20P is a prime example of what the company plans to offer.

"Broadcast productions all use LED and projection displays onstage but nobody has come forward with an efficient display control solution. Until now the only options have been expensive and cumbersome external control set ups or traditional switching and routing options that fall short," says Wagner, a producer and director with Stimulated, Inc.

Wagner got to know High Resolution Systems' UDC when he teamed with the company for tech support for display control on many broadcast productions, including live telecasts of the Emmy, ESPY and MTV Movie Awards.

"Robb loves UDC and has seen how great it works for live TV as a screen switcher and control package," says High Resolution sales engineer Drew Taylor. "When you combine the Spyder X20, which is only four rack units high, with UDC software and the UDC 400 button-panel interface you get a powerful, easy to use, integrated screen switching and control system in a small, cost-effective package." The UDC's protocol translation feature permits display control to be distributed anywhere around a production giving Producers and Directors the flexibility to put control where they need it. With protocol translation X20P can even be controlled by the main production switcher in the front of a truck, or by a lighting board at front of house.

The complete X20P workflow solution includes pre-programming and consultation to ensure that displays and content will be seamlessly integrated. The Spyder X20 can be sourced from Stimulated, High Resolution Systems or any other vendor but it is the UDC software, control, programming and operational support that ties it all together.

The X20P's footprint is so compact that it enables display control to be housed in tight spaces, including mobile units and control rooms. Sweetwater Digital Productions became the first mobile vendor to select the X20P workflow solution for the company's production trucks.

"We're pleased to be part of the Display Pipeline Consulting partnership and believe it will be a big success," says Taylor. "We predict a big demand for the X20P. It solves a lot of issues producers face, and they're already taking to it well."

About High Resolution Systems

High Resolution Systems is a company with a strong systems engineering and applications background. Its founders have decades of experience in the audio visual rental and staging industry, broadcast applications, A/V installations and system design. This combined experience allows them to provide the highest possible quality solutions to its customers in the most efficient manner. For more information, visit www.HRScontrol.com or call 1-888-742-7690.