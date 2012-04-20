NAB 2012 Coverage: Dan Billings Interview

Billings is chief engineer at WZVN-TV, the ABC affiliate and WBBH-TV, the NBC station—both serving the in Fort Meyers, Fla. DMA—who has supervised the conversion of their local newscasts to HD in the past year. He spoke to Broadcast Engineering about the challenges faced by local stations in a fast moving, over-the-top world and whether Mobile DTV will ever be successful in the Southeast part of the U.S.