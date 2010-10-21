PPC(R) Introduces Entry Series(TM) for Multi-Service Drop Installations

Innovative Solutions Reduce Installation Time, Lower Operational Costs for Service Providers, and Eliminate 60 Percent of Failure Points

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Oct. 20, 2010 -- PPC(R), a leader in connector and filter technology for more than 65 years, today announced that the company will introduce its new Entry Series(TM) for multi-service drop installations at the 2010 SCTE Cable-Tec Expo(R) in New Orleans. Designed to help protect the multiple service customer, Entry Series combines an entire drop installation into one compact unit, dramatically reducing installation time, lowering operational costs for service providers, and ensuring high reliability by eliminating 60 percent of failure points.

PPC's Entry Series is the ideal all-in-one multi-service drop solution. Offered in five- and nine-port versions, the UL-listed devices combine four or eight active unity gain (no loss) ports with a completely passive voice modem port for service providers that offers lifeline voice service. Critical communication signals passing to and from the voice modem are never jeopardized by having to pass through active components, such as relays, found in typical bypass amplifiers.

The unique circuit design of the Entry Series, featuring Return Loss Saver technology, maintains Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE)-recommended RF performance on the INPUT and voice modem ports even if power is lost or in case of IC failure. Engineered with additional nickel electrode gas tube surge protection on the INPUT port, the Entry Series can withstand surges that would cause standard amplifiers to fail.

The Entry Series features dual LED indicators, patented enhanced conical seizure mechanisms, and excellent corrosion resistance for high reliability. The RoHS-compliant devices are also available with a stand-alone power inserter or a power supply with integrated power inserter.

"Today's technician is under pressure to complete installs very quickly, and unfortunately, that sometimes leads to jobs that need to be redone, in addition to unsatisfied customers," said Hans Fuller, director of marketing and strategy for PPC. "Our Entry Series is a simple yet unique product that offers a number of distinct features to improve the integrity of the drop. For service providers, the result is reduced installation time and products used, in addition to increased efficiency and customer satisfaction with every install."

More information about the Entry Series is available at http://www.ppc-online.com/broadband/entry.php.

About PPC(R) With more patents in connector technology than any other company worldwide, PPC(R) has pioneered many of the advancements available in the industry today and is a proven leader in the design and manufacture of connector and related technology for the telecommunications, satellite, and wireless industries around the globe. PPC's innovations include the universal compression connector, which is widely used by all major cable TV and satellite companies; the Entry Series(TM) solution for multi-service drop installations; the 50-ohm compression connector for the wireless industry; and the only locking HDMI connector for professional and home installation. Headquartered in East Syracuse, N.Y., PPC also has locations in Denver, Toronto, Denmark, St. Kitts, and China. More information is available at www.ppc-online.com.

