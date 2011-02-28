BEXEL HELPS MAKE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW A PINNACLE EVENT FOR U.K.-BASED LOTUS CAR COMPANY

BURBANK, CA, FEBRUARY 28, 2011 – Lotus, the exclusive British sports car company, recently cruised into the 2010 Los Angeles Auto Show with style and class as it unveiled its newest line of cars to spectators in the U.S. Wing Productions, a creative visual agency based in North West London, was charged with supporting the organization of events to help Lotus introduce five new cars to U.S.-based press over the course of two days this past November. To help handle all of the production and engineering for both press days, Wing Productions called upon Bexel, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions.

Bexel successfully delivered a fully integrated HD fly pack, including Sony HDC-1500R cameras, Canon Lenses and Sony HD XDCAM 1600 recorders, Yamaha DM-2000 Audio Console, integrated Sennheiser RF microphones and HME/Clear-Com RF communications. Bexel also facilitated the entire crew for the event including, engineering, camera operators as well as the production staff including the director and TD.

Following the success of Lotus’ launch at the Paris Auto Show, Wing Productions was keen to find a solid crewing and production facility in California to work with for the Los Angeles Auto Show. It needed a team to help facilitate the launch of the new cars to the U.S. market and Bexel was chosen based on its team’s background, approach and flexibility towards the project.

“We were delighted with the attitude and approach of the team at Bexel,” says Will Ingham of Wing Productions. “The crew was not only approachable and professional, but also creative and hands on. They made participating in the Los Angeles Auto Show a superb experience by enabling all of our sometimes difficult requests to happen with minimal stress, which was ideal. Bexel was a pleasure to work with and we hope to work together on more projects in the future.”

“Bexel was very excited to be asked to work on such a high-profile event, right in our hometown,” says Craig Schiller, vice president of Bexel. “The American market is a crucial one for Lotus so we were happy to help make the unveiling of these new cars at the iconic LA Auto Show a success. The event ran smoothly from a technological and production standpoint and we also enjoyed working alongside the crews from Lotus, PRG and XL Video, it was a total team effort.”

Hollywood icon Sharon Stone, Kiss founding member and guitarist Paul Stanley, and actor William Baldwin were all in attendance to help Lotus debut its stunning new collection – the Espirit, Elan, Elise, Elite and Eterne.

About BexelBexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers – including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit http://www.bexel.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.