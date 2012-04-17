Studio Technologies Introduces New Firmware Upgrade for StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77 Units at the 2012 NAB Show

Upgrade Provides Bass Management and Configurable Downmix Capabilities

LAS VEGAS, April 17, 2012 – Studio Technologies, the manufacturer of tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets, will introduce a new firmware upgrade for the successful StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77 Surround Monitoring Systems at the 2012 NAB Show (Booth C3747). The upgrade adds bass management capability for optimal loudspeaker system performance and allows downmix configuration for support of international applications.

“In today’s fast-paced broadcast production environment, being able to easily access multiple audio sources for evaluation is critical, especially in this age of loudness compliance,” says Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “The firmware upgrade of our highly regarded StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77 console and controller systems helps to maximize monitor speaker performance for accurate content evaluation, while the addition of configurable downmix features makes StudioComm a truly international system.”

The 76D/77 and 76DA/77 Surround Monitoring Systems, with digital inputs and outputs (the 76DA also offers analog outputs), enables simple and effective monitoring of 5.1 surround sound and stereo audio material. Comprised of a 76D or 76DA central controller and a 77 Control Console, this system is ideal for recording, post production and broadcast applications where digital-input ready (or analog with the 76DA) loudspeakers are utilized. All inputs are AES3id compatible (unbalanced, 75 ohms), with outputs software-selectable for compatibility with AES3 (balanced, 110 ohms) or AES3id (unbalanced, 75 ohms). A highlight of the system is a configurable multi-channel audio delay, allowing up to 340 milliseconds of digital delay to compensate for processing latency in an associated video path.

Effective May 1, 2012, all new StudioComm 76D/77 and 76DA/77 systems will include the upgraded features. A firmware upgrade, performed at the factory, will be available at a nominal charge for existing 76D/77 and 76DA/77 users. Contact Studio Technologies for details.

About Studio Technologies, Inc.

Studio Technologies, Inc. provides tailored, high-performance video, audio and fiber optic products for the professional audio and broadcast markets. The company was founded in 1978 with a commitment to design and manufacture dependable, individualized solutions for broadcast studio, stadium and corporate environments. Known for “designing for the way professionals work,” the company is recognized as an industry leader that has never wavered from its individualized design pledge. Product categories include fiber-optic transport, broadcast support, mobile broadcast, intercom and IFB, announcer consoles, loudspeaker monitor control systems, distribution amplifiers, cable testers and sound pressure level monitor systems. For more information, please visit the Studio Technologies Web site at www.studio-tech.com or call 1-847-676-9177.