AETA's New 4MinX Combines On-Location Recording and Mixing in a Compact Unit

LE PLESSIS ROBINSON, France -- Sept. 5, 2011 -- Making its debut at IBC2011, the 4MinX from AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS is the first fully integrated digital multichannel mixer and multitrack recorder in one compact unit. It offers mixing and even recording of 5.1 or 7.1 without any problems -- both indoor and outdoor. Users can record up to eight tracks and maintain full flexibility on each track: monophonic, stereophonic, or polyphonic. During recording as well as mixing, all levels can be adjusted for each track.

The 4MinX is ultra-portable, rugged, and robust, with a user-friendly interface featuring rotary encoders, programmable function keys, and a TFT display panel. The 4MinX provides a breakthrough combination of functionalities for TV sync-sound location recording, music recording and satellite mixing, or radio journalism.

Named after the Phorminx, the legendary ancient Greek lyre, AETA's 4MinX features four mic/line inputs, two stereo line inputs, and two AES3/AES42 inputs, along with industry-leading output flexibility provided by two stereo line outputs, two auxiliary outputs, and three AES3 outputs. The DSP-based mixer supports four channels and a stereo mixdown, and the unit provides flexible routing for outstanding versatility through any mix of analog, digital, and 100Base-T outputs. 4MinX's high-quality mic pre-amp guarantees exceptional sound quality, with flexible integrated monitoring for SoundField microphone systems.

The 4MinX is easy to use in the field, with its clear, bright 3-inch color TFT screen showing well-designed status and level displays. Instant responses and reassuring familiarity are provided by an array of rotary encoders, and the unit can be customized for speedy operation in a range of scenarios through the programmable function keys. The elastomer keypad is weatherproof and silent in use, and the unit's 2.2-kg total weight, with both the battery pack and charger integrated into the 4MinX chassis, makes it highly portable in any situation. The new lightweight 4MinX allows users to work on location for more than six hours before its standard batteries need recharging. The 4MinX records on an SDHC memory card up to 64 GB, providing more than 50 hours of high-quality stereo recording. It can also be accessed by USB stick. If the system is used only as a mixer, then any source, digital or analog, can be addressed to any output.

"The 4MinX is like an audio Swiss Army knife, with an unprecedented combination of mixing and recording features," said Christophe Mahoux, general manager of AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS. "Instead of carrying a separate recorder and mixer, journalists, documentary makers, radio, and film production crews can now travel lighter and operate with much more flexibility. It's also a very cost-effective and scalable option, replacing a separate mixer and recorder in a single unit, and offering a range of versions with software-upgradeable features when requirements increase. The 4MinX is the portable dream team for indoor and outdoor. The product offers a digital multichannel mixer and multitrack recorder in one unit."

The 4MinX is available in variants with mixer functionality only, or with mixer plus 2-track, 4-track, 6-track, or 8-track recording, and its accessories include a weatherproof carry bag, extra DV battery packs, adapter cables, a compact alphanumeric keyboard, and an AC adapter/charger.

Video of 4MinX in action is available at http://www.aeta-audio.com/4MinX-film.html in a new product film.

Additional information on AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS and its products is available at www.aeta-audio.com or by phone at +33 141 36 1200.

About AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS AETA AUDIO SYSTEMS is a leading international developer of portable sound recording units, mixers and advanced audio codecs, optimized for any kind of media and transmission infrastructure. AETA is based at Le Plessis Robinson, Paris.

