Digital Rapids Previews Hybrid Live Encoder for Multi-Screen Delivery and 'Traditional' Television at IBC

September 9, 2011 -- IBC 2011, Amsterdam, Stand 7.G41: Digital Rapids -- the leading provider of tools and solutions for bringing television, movie and Web content to wider audiences -- is providing a preview of the upcoming, carrier-grade StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid encoder as part of the company's comprehensive range of live encoding solutions being showcased at the IBC 2011 exhibition in Amsterdam.

StreamZ Live Broadcast combines the superior quality and flexible, multi-screen output capabilities of Digital Rapids' StreamZ Live encoder family with robust features for the unique demands of broadcast, cable, telco and satellite television operations. StreamZ Live Broadcast features simultaneous encoding for 'traditional' television and 'any-screen' streaming delivery to a broad range of devices -- including mobile phones, tablets, PCs, IPTV set-top boxes, game consoles and more -- in a single 1RU encoder.

StreamZ Live Broadcast provides H.264 or MPEG-2 encoding for broadcast distribution while concurrently outputting standard or adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming formats. StreamZ Live Broadcast features the same rich adaptive streaming support as the proven, award-winning ABR models in the StreamZ Live family, including the latest adaptive bit rate technologies from Adobe(r), Apple(r) and Microsoft(r). StreamZ Live Broadcast is also easily extensible to support new streaming formats and technologies as they emerge. In addition to live transmission, StreamZ Live Broadcast can simultaneously archive its outputs to files for subsequent on-demand distribution, providing a streamlined path to additional revenue opportunities.

StreamZ Live Broadcast can encode from uncompressed baseband inputs or transcode from compressed live sources. Input options will include SDI (3G/HD/SD), IP and ASI signals, with IP and ASI output configurations. Redundant inputs, outputs and power supplies ensure high reliability. StreamZ Live Broadcast can be managed and controlled through an intuitive web interface, local front-panel controls or through the scalable Digital Rapids Broadcast Manager multi-encoder management software for multi-channel automation, scheduling, monitoring and failover. SNMP management support enables seamless integration into existing television operations.

"Multi-screen initiatives have become an integral part of television and content providers' business models, and their technical operations are converging as a reflection of that," said Tony Huang, Senior Product Manager, Broadcast and Live at Digital Rapids. "The StreamZ Live Broadcast hybrid encoder provides a unified, flexible encoding platform to support this convergence while minimizing workflow complexity and reducing operational costs."

The complete range of Digital Rapids solutions for transforming and delivering media is being showcased in booth number 7.G41 at IBC 2011.

