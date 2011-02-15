Pilat Media's IBMS:OnDemand Now Powering Yes Satellite Services' New YesMobile TV Service for iPhone(R) and iPad(R)

NEW YORK -- Feb. 15, 2011 -- Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB], the leading supplier of business management software to the media industry, today announced that Yes Satellite Services has launched its new YesMobile delivery service for Apple(R) iPhone(R) and iPad(R) users using the company's IBMS:OnDemand, a multi-platform, nonlinear module for its award-winning Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS). YesMobile is the latest offering from Yes Satellite Services' new family of video-on-demand (VOD) and broadband services, which launched in 2010 to make Yes Israel's first provider of OTT video services.

"Our long-term partnership with Pilat Media has been a key success factor in our ability to deliver new and advanced services for our customers. Since we installed IBMS more than a decade ago, it has become an integral part of our linear operation, handling all of the data for electronic program guides and media management. The flexibility of IBMS, with the addition of IBMS:OnDemand, has made it very easy to scale and expand to our new nonlinear IP ecosystem," said Itzhak Elyakim, vice president of engineering and chief technical officer, Yes Satellite Services.

With the already-popular YesMobile application, Yes customers can use their iPhones or iPads to schedule programs for recording on their home DVRs, watch Yes content streamed directly to the mobile devices, and recommend specific programs to their friends via an interface with Facebook. IBMS and IBMS:OnDemand are key players in the delivery of YesMobile services, integrating with the satellite operator's NDS solutions and Rhozet Workflow System (WFS) to manage scheduling and distribution of VOD content within the operation's non-linear delivery infrastructure.

"IBMS manages content acquisition, rights, scheduling, and ingest flow for each of our nonlinear platforms, enabling us to create different business rules for each platform and handle specific features and needs," said Elyakim. "The ability to manage all of those variables within a single content system is the greatest advantage of IBMS."

IBMS supports centralized business management for multi-platform on-demand services through the IBMS:OnDemand module, which controls content ingest and creates playlists for Yes' content delivery network provider and mobile application provider. The system's ability to create rich metadata associations for nonlinear content makes it easy to mix and match titles at multiple hierarchical levels to enable delivery of compelling VOD packages and Internet services.

"Yes Satellite Services has again broken new ground with its innovative VOD offerings and YesMobile -- a perfect example of TV anytime, anywhere," said Avi Engel, CEO of Pilat Media. "We are pleased to see how Yes and other broadcasters are using IBMS to expand their traditional business models to build sophisticated VOD and Internet service offerings for varied platforms and viewing audiences."

About Yes Satellite Services

Yes Satellite Services was established in 1998 and began broadcasting in July 2000. Yes is Israel's only provider of multichannel television broadcasts via satellite and was the first company to offer digital broadcasts and interactive television services. The company has more than 570,000 subscribers comprising more than 38 percent of Israel's multichannel television market. Yes broadcasts more than 150 video channels, 50 radio and music channels, and 11 HD channels. The company transformed Israel's TV broadcasting sector, which was dominated by a cable monopoly offering an outdated analog product that provided a limited choice of content. With a staff of 2,100 and 280 subcontractors, the company's turnover in 2008 totaled about NIS 1.5 billion. Yes is owned by several of the leading communication companies in Israel: Bezeq, Eurocom, Polar, Gilat Satellite Networks, and Lidan. More information is available at www.yes.co.il.

About Pilat Media

Pilat Media Global plc [AIM: PGB] develops, markets, and supports business management software solutions for content and service providers in the media industry. Designed with the direct involvement of top-tier broadcasters, Pilat Media's systems improve business performance, accelerate time to market, and enable diversification and growth of content programming, advertising sales, traffic, and media operations for multiplatform linear and on-demand services. More than 50 blue-chip media companies around the world use Pilat Media solutions, including FOX, CTV, CBS, Discovery, SABC, Chellomedia, the BBC, Media General, Sky Italia, ESPN Star Sports, Network Ten, and Southern Cross. These and other deployments represent the management of billions of dollars in advertising revenue and programming that reaches hundreds of millions of viewers. More information is available at www.pilatmedia.com.