Waves 2011 Spring News

WAVES OFFERS SOUNDGRID COMPACT SYSTEM FOR YAMAHA CONSOLES

Waves, the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® Award, offers the new SoundGrid Compact System for Yamaha consoles. As a leading manufacturer of live and studio mixing consoles, Yamaha provides the perfect platform for this processing. The system includes everything Yamaha users need to process their live performances using Waves plugins, as well as the tools to capture their performances into a DAW. The SoundGrid Compact System represents the first time Waves has assembled all the components needed to run Waves plugins on a Yamaha console into a single, very affordable package, making the purchasing experience easier and more straightforward for users. More...

WAVES PROCESSING ALGORITHMS USED FOR SM PRO AUDIO’S NEW IN-EAR WIRELESS MONITORS

The CE Division of Waves, the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recent recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® Award, is pleased to announce that its semiconductor technology is being employed in SM Pro Audios’s MX1T/MX1R in-ear stereo wireless monitoring system. The system utilizes the advanced features of the Waves MX5010 semiconductor, bringing outstanding audio control to the wireless monitoring system. With the ability to manipulate all parameters both from the device’s front panel or using a connected PC, as well as being able to save settings to USB flash drives, the MX1T and MX1R set new benchmarks for this product category. More...

KORG IMPLEMENTS WAVES MAXXAUDIO SOUND ENHANCEMENT TECHNOLOGIES IN ITS Pa3X PROFESSIONAL ARRANGER WORKSTATIONS

The CE Division of Waves, the industry leader in professional audio digital signal processing technologies and recipient of a 2011 Technical GRAMMY® award, and Korg, one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, announce a new collaborative project resulting in the launch of the Pa3X professional arranger keyboard workstation which uses Waves’ acclaimed MX5010 semiconductor. MX5010 features proprietary Waves technologies: MaxxBass® for rich bass, MaxxTreble™ for crystal-clear highs, MaxxVolume™ for powerful levels and MaxxEQ™ 7-band paragraphic equalizer. More...