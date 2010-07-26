vsnIPTransfer was the best ally for exchanging 2010 WorldCup videos

Several TV networks used the VSN solution to exchange media contents related to the South Africa's World Cup throughout the course of the competition and the following days.

During the Football World Cup 2010, vsnIPTransfer experienced its highest peak of activity to date concerning the transfer of contents related to a sports event. From the very beginning of the competition daily transfers over the Internet were registered, mainly related to special moments lived during the games, interviews, summaries, press conferences, etc. This technology has been used for long-distance contributions towards the five continents, mainly from South Africa. TV networks such as Telmex or Televicentro, in South America, experienced one of the highest video transfer rates from the African continent towards their broadcast centers, avoiding the use of satellites for their contributions thus resulting in significant savings in costs.

"vsnIPTransfer proved an essential tool to our production team in South Africa. Since satellite availability was a limited and expensive resource, we used a somewhat slow Internet connection. Nevertheless, the tool allowed us to transfer around 20 minutes contents daily. Our journalists would capture and pre-edit the video material before transferring it to Bogotá. We would receive these contents at the channel as a video file and perform the final edit, making them ready for broadcast", says Fabio Escandón, Production Infrastructure Manger of Telmex Colombia. On the other hand, Jordi Utiel, VSN's CEO, explains: "We are really happy to know that our technology is helping those professionals that need to work with high-quality media contents on a daily basis".

VSN continues to work with the aim to improve the technology applied to this powerful tool. Next September, the Spanish company will be presenting their new vsnIPTransfer applications at the IBC, featuring an improved and redesigned user interface. The solution implements the new UMP protocol, developed in its entirety by VSN and waiting for a patent. This protocol will make transfers 20-60% faster than the current version as it is up to 8x faster than standard FTP. As a novelty, they will be presenting the new module vsnIPTransfer Live, which allows transmitting live media contents with broadcast quality over IP networks.