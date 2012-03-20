Bridge Technologies Launches microAnalytics(TM) System -- a Complete Solution for OTT and 'TV Everywhere' Monitoring

OSLO, Norway -- March 19, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies has launched a complete system for monitoring over-the-top (OTT) and "TV Everywhere" services to multiple devices including smart phones and tablets. The new microAnalytics(TM) system allows operators to remotely access real-time data from set-top boxes (STB), Connected TV, iPad(R), iPhone(R), and other mobile devices, making accurate and comprehensive end-to-end multiservice/OTT monitoring a reality for the first time.

Developed as an extension of the award-winning microVB(TM) miniaturized STB probe, the microAnalytics system includes hardware probes, a central controller and data-gathering server, and the microC(TM) -- a software library for extending monitoring capability to the viewing devices. Scalable to any subscriber base size, the microAnalytics system is the most comprehensive solution available to OTT and multiservice operators; offering true end-to-end capabilities and sophisticated analysis of live data from the viewer's device.

The microAnalytics system gives operators an unprecedented ability to remotely monitor and diagnose problems in the home network -- the network of connected devices at the subscriber premises. OTT operators have continuous real-time access to data from all the mobile and fixed viewing devices used by the subscriber, and can identify service-affecting problems arising at the ingress point of the service, or in the interactions within the home network.

"The principle of true end-to-end monitoring has always been the cornerstone of our approach. Our experience shows that if a monitoring system can't show the operator real data from all points between ingest and the viewer's own screen, it's an expensive luxury rather than a tool for profitability and high quality service," said Simen Frostad, Bridge Technologies Chairman. "Until the launch of the microAnalytics system there hasn't been a way for multiservice and OTT providers to monitor the quality of service to all their subscribers, whether they are using a fixed device like a connected TV, or an iPhone, or tablet on the move. True end-to-end monitoring in the mobile and OTT market means the ability to analyze real data -- not just simulations -- from subscribers' devices, to understand exactly what is happening with the service. The microAnalytics system is the first solution that can truly guarantee an operator complete control over the quality of service to the subscriber on any device."

Bridge Technologies' microAnalytics system is designed for easy integration into any operator's monitoring infrastructure, with a combination of miniaturized hardware probes, compact servers, and software libraries. The miniaturized microVB hardware probe is installable by the subscriber and automatically locates the server, identifies itself, and begins to transmit monitoring data. The microC software client library is designed to make adaptation into the operator's technical environment as simple as possible, and to facilitate the rapid addition of clients for new viewing devices.

The microAnalytics system is based not on arbitrary criteria of acceptable service levels, but on the principle that the range of formats and standards used in OTT services demands comprehensive and detailed tools to interrogate any and all data when necessary. Advanced filtering can be adapted to operating conditions to emphasize only those status messages that require action, but the analysis tools also allow operators to examine any level of detail if they choose to, without interposing an artificial assessment of "relevant" and "irrelevant" data.

The system integrates with Bridge Technologies' highly evolved graphical data analysis environment, enabling operational staff to monitor large volumes of data and quickly assess the status of thousands of streams and services at a glance. Innovative display technologies like MediaWindow(TM) and MicroTimeline(TM) provide easy-to-interpret representations of the data in a variety of real-time and historical analysis views.

The system's data-gathering capabilities allow operators to monitor every factor influencing quality of service and the viewer experience, including interactions between triple-play services, contention for bandwidth with Internet streaming media, and OTT service degradation.

The microAnalytics system will be available in Q3 2012.

About Bridge Technologies

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

