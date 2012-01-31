Olli Tuomela Joins Bridge Technologies as Regional Manager, EMEA

OSLO, Norway -- Jan. 31, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies has appointed Olli Tuomela as Regional Manager for EMEA. Reporting to Sales Director Philip Burnham, Tuomela assumes overall responsibility for sales activities in the region, with resource and logistical support for Bridge Technologies business partner sales.

Tuomela joins the company from Finnish IP service provider Scansatel, where he was Technical Director, overseeing a wide range of broadband, IP, and telepresence projects.

"Olli's technical knowledge and commercial acumen offer an excellent combination of skills to help provide the best guidance to our business partners, and he is a key appointment as Bridge Technologies scales up and diversifies its markets in the region," said Burnham.

"After a lot of practical experience with the Bridge Technologies system, which Scansatel installed successfully for many customers, I am well aware of the enormous benefits it offers to digital media service providers," said Tuomela. "The roadmap for development is exciting, and 2012 will be a big year for the company and its product offering. I'm here to ensure that our business partners get all the support they need to build their base of satisfied customers."

More information about Bridge Technologies and its products is available at www.bridgetech.tv or by phone at +47 22 38 51 00.

About Bridge Technologies Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) designs, develops, and manufactures advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The award-winning VideoBRIDGE series provides an advanced industrial platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major stream-based industrial standards such as MPEG2, H.264/AVC, and ETSI TR 101 290, the VideoBRIDGE system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

A privately held company with headquarters in Oslo, Norway, Bridge Technologies has worldwide sales and marketing operations through business partners in the European, U.S., and Asian markets. Bridge Technologies was founded and is led by a team of experts from the broadcast, telecommunications, and media industries.

