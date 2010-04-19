Wohler 2010 Expo Cine Video Televisión (Telemundo) Preview

Wohler at the 2010 Expo Cine Video Televisión:

Wohler will showcase a range of products designed to give broadcasters a new and greater level of flexibility in managing complex audio monitoring processes in digital and HD broadcast environments. Demonstrations will feature versatile 16-channel modular monitoring systems that unite video monitoring with comprehensive audio management capabilities, as well as Wohler's innovative closed-captioning video adaptor, which offers the convenience of monitoring subtitles on virtually any video monitor. Wohler also will highlight the company's RMT SD/HD LCD monitors, which provide format flexibility, a host of audio monitoring tools, and a variety of valuable in-monitor metering and display features.

AMP2-16V Series Modular Audio/Video Processing Monitor

At the 2010 Expo Cine Video Televisión, Wohler will unveil the AMP2-16V Series 16-channel audio/video processing monitor, a new dual 4.3-inch OLED version of the company's acclaimed AMP2-16 Series modular audio monitor. Dedicated video monitoring, mix mode (which allows the user to send any input to any output) and Dolby(R) Zoom functions make the AMP2-16V one of the most flexible and comprehensive 3G/HD/SD-SDI audio/video monitors available. Dolby Zoom, applied to all installed digital modules with a Dolby upgrade, dynamically switches between the standard overview of monitored channels and monitoring of the decoded channels and metadata of an available Dolby bitstream without entering any menus. The full trim, pan, and routing controls of the mix mode feature reduce dependence on mixing consoles.

The right-hand screen remains "Audio Central" with simultaneous color- and scale-adjustable metering of up to 16 channels of audio from a choice of input and output cards including 3G/HD/SD-SDI, AES, and analog. Also on display is variable-timescale loudness metering and selected metadata. In addition to the same friendly user-interface and help system as before, front-panel hotkeys can now be assigned to not only solo or mute groups of channels and recall system-wide presets, but also activate Dolby Zoom on a target source, or instantly apply a saved mix set up.

Product Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP2-16V.zip

AMP1-16 Series 16-Channel Multirate SDI Audio/Video Monitor With Optional Dolby(R)

The AMP1-16 Series monitors are the world's first to simultaneously monitor video and all 16 channels of a 3G HD/SD-SDI signal in 1RU. Audio level meters for 16 channels, cluster-based ITU-1770-1 loudness metering, metadata, and video are all viewable at the same time on three OLED display screens. These units marry the power of flexible monitoring and output with a friendly help system and configurable front panel buttons, which can solo, mute, and recall system-wide presets. The monitors are available with optional Dolby(R) D, E, and DD+ as they are released.

Product Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/AMP1-E16-3G.zip

CD-1 Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor

The Closed Caption Video Monitor Adaptor (CD-1) decodes and renders closed caption subtitles for any video monitor to display, conveniently allowing the operator to confirm the presence and accuracy of critical video and caption data using existing or low-cost monitors that lack caption display capability. Suitable for any point in the broadcast or production chain, this small externally-powered unit translates an HD/SD-SDI multirate input containing closed captioning signaling into a burned-in HD/SD-SDI or DVI signal with open captions added to the picture.

The CD-1 automatically detects and decodes WST, OP-47, and EIA-608/EIA-708 subtitles, covering the most prevalent captioning standards around the world. Output options include two open-caption HD/SDI outputs, a DVI open-caption output, and an RS-232 output of closed caption contents. The new Wohler device can also de-embed any one of the eight pairs of audio from the SDI signal and output it as a line-level stereo analog output for use with headphones or connection to other audio equipment. Operators may select any one of the eight embedded stereo pairs in the SDI input stream.

Product Photo: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/CD-1.zip

Wohler Technologies Inc. offers a comprehensive range of products that simplify analog and digital source monitoring in facilities of all sizes and complexity. Wohler Technologies was founded in 1987 and, through constant innovation, continues to be a world leader in providing in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring and captioning solutions for the broadcast, motion picture, and professional audio/visual markets. More information about the company and its technologies is available at www.wohler.com.

