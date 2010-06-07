Vaddio Launches OneLINK Technology to Send Power, Video and Control over One Cat. 5e Cable

Vaddio’s New OneLINK Technology Reduces Number of Cables Required for Installation

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (June 7, 2010) – Vaddio’s OneLINK revolutionary digital bus technology reduces the number of cables required in any videoconferencing or presentation installation. With OneLINK, power, video and control are passed over a single bi-directional Cat. 5e cable.

“Our customers have asked for a Quick-Connect solution that solves the distance limitations of HDMI PTZ cameras,” explained President and CEO, Rob Sheeley. “OneLINK technology is the latest development in our continued effort to make integration and installation easier by placing power, video and control all on a single Cat. 5e cable. Whether the camera is installed above a monitor or positioned elsewhere in a videoconference room, the OneLINK solution is the ideal choice for extending the distances of cable runs between TANDBERG Precision HD cameras and codecs.”

OneLINK is part of the Vaddio Cat. 5e Structured Media Cabling Standard for video, power and control over Cat. 5e, with one important difference: the OneLINK system passes power to the camera over Cat. 5e and provides a bi-directional control channel for RS-232 communication transmitting/receiving uncompressed digital video up to, and including, 1080p/60Hz all on a single Cat. 5e cable. The system is made for 12V DC PTZ cameras with digital outputs (HDMI 1.4 or DVI with an HDMI adapter) that use RS-232 for control, such as the TANDBERG Precision HD and Precision HD 1080p PTZ cameras.

The three major components of the OneLINK platform are the EZIM (EZ Interface Module for HDMI video, power and control) OneLINK, the Quick-Connect OneLINK and the Cat. 5e cable. The EZIM OneLINK sits at the PTZ camera end of the installation and includes the HDMI transmitter, Power Regulator and the bi-directional control channel for RS-232. The Quick-Connect OneLINK sits at the head-end and includes the HDMI receiver, power supply for the camera and a bi-directional control channel for RS-232. The OneLINK system uses only one Cat. 5e cable and can run up to 125 feet (38.1m) in length. The system also includes a wall mount for the TANDBERG Precision HD cameras.

The OneLINK technology not only speeds up the installation, but also simplifies the wiring scheme. For a demonstration of the product please stop by Booth # C4749 at InfoComm 2010, June 9 - 11 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About Vaddio:

Vaddio is the leading manufacturer and OEM distributor of specialty PTZ cameras and high-end camera control systems used in the broadcasting, audio/visual and videoconferencing industry. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Vaddio also has operations throughout the Americas, as well as sales and support partners throughout the world. More information can be found on the Vaddio website, www.vaddio.com or at (800) 572.2011.