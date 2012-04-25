Net Insight unveils Nimbra 310

Net Insight has introduced the Nimbra 310, a compact one-box access MSR for true multi-service transport of media and data services.

The Nimbra 310 is a multi-service router (MSR) for remote access application designed to accommodate a variety of settings, including remote production branch offices, “leaf” nodes in a DTT transmitter network and event contribution settings where only one uplink is available.

The Nimbra 310 offers an alternative to IP gateways, providing a full set of signature MSR capabilities. It contains one trunk port, one slot for plug-in units and one sync/time transfer interface. The Nimbra 310’s built-in Ethernet access functionality provides support for Ethernet switching between eight physical ports and up to 119 logical ports. It will be available to order from the end of June 2012.