Net Insight unveils Nimbra 310
Net Insight has introduced the Nimbra 310, a compact one-box access MSR for true multi-service transport of media and data services.
The Nimbra 310 is a multi-service router (MSR) for remote access application designed to accommodate a variety of settings, including remote production branch offices, “leaf” nodes in a DTT transmitter network and event contribution settings where only one uplink is available.
The Nimbra 310 offers an alternative to IP gateways, providing a full set of signature MSR capabilities. It contains one trunk port, one slot for plug-in units and one sync/time transfer interface. The Nimbra 310’s built-in Ethernet access functionality provides support for Ethernet switching between eight physical ports and up to 119 logical ports. It will be available to order from the end of June 2012.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox