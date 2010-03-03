HTSA Announces New Partnership with Liberty Wire & Cable

Liberty Wire & Cable, worldwide supplier of a broad range of wire and cable products for the audio/video trade is excited to announce its selection as an official HTSA Vendor for A/V connectivity solutions.

Liberty Wire & Cable and HTSA both share strong reputations for providing experience, knowledge, and extraordinary value to its clients. This combination of strengths makes for a perfect partnership in the fast paced residential market.

“It’s wonderful when two companies that share the same core values can align themselves. HTSA and Liberty are both understand what it takes to provide the best audio and visual experience possible. We look forward to a great partnership!” said James Blumhardt, Vice President of Sales.

Liberty Wire & Cable understands what the high-end custom home theater client require and produce industry leading interconnects, bulk wire, assemblies, wall plates, and connectivity solutions for a picture perfect install. Liberty Wire has an experienced staff of A/V Professionals standing by to find the perfect solution to your next install.

Give Liberty Wire & Cable a call today, first time purchasers get 10% off your first order! 800-530-8998

For more information visit www.libertycable.com