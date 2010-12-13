Prism Sound Makes Bluetooth Audio Testing Faster and Easier

CES, Las Vegas: January 2011 sees the launch of the world’s first complete audio test system for Bluetooth devices. Prism Sound’s award-winning dScope Series III audio analyzer now supports audio streaming directly between test system and Bluetooth device, enabling real-time, closed-loop testing of Bluetooth audio systems.

Up until now, audio engineers would need to test Bluetooth devices using a range of analogue, digital, electronic and electroacoustic audio test equipment, plus software-based signal generation and analysis tools. This was both time-consuming and cumbersome, and did not easily translate to automated manufacturing or verification testing environments.

The dScope Series III test system integrates analogue, digital (S/PDIF and I2S), electronic, electroacoustic and Bluetooth measurement capabilities in a single instrument, eliminating the need for time-consuming signal generation and analysis in external software. With dScope Series III, Bluetooth audio development, compliance testing and manufacturing is now faster and easier than ever before.

Prism Sound is a UK-based audio engineering specialist that supplies audio test and measurement instruments to many of the world’s leading audio design houses and manufacturing operations in consumer electronics, automotive, broadcast and pro audio sectors and beyond.

Prism Sound’s highly-acclaimed dScope Series III instrument includes precision, automatic gain-ranging which allows high resolution analogue measurements over a massive range, from a few micro-volts to more than 150 volts RMS, and from less than 1 Hz to over 90kHz. Its dedicated hardware interface uses DSP to provide a wide range of real time measurements, while its software exploits the host PC for almost unlimited number crunching and analysis options such as Fast Fourier Transforms, unique ‘Smart FFT’ soft instruments, swept sine and multi-tone testing. Designed to be highly programmable, the dScope Series III can be automated from a wide range of third-party software applications using Active X controls, or internally using VBScript.

The dScope Series III is truly a unique instrument, offering more powerful analysis tools at a more competitive price than any other system on the market.

Prism Sound will be demonstrating live measurements on Bluetooth audio devices at the Venetian Towers Suite 30-211.

Contact:

sales@prismsound.com

www.prirmsound.com/test_measure

US +1 973 983 9577

UK +44 (0)1353 648 888

About Prism Sound

Founded in 1987 in Cambridge, UK, Prism Sound manufactures a range of high quality professional test equipment for audio applications. The company is organized in three divisions and in addition to audio test equipment, Prism Sound also manufactures equipment for high-quality recording and production for music and sound applications and for voice-logging recorders used in law enforcement, legislative and business applications. Prism Sound audio test equipment is used by many major consumer electronics brands in automotive, home entertainment, personal mobile, communications and other market sectors as well as most of the world’s leading broadcasters including the BBC. Prism Sound’s music recording products are widely used by leading professionals in music and film sound such as the legendary Abbey Road Studios in London.

For more information: www.prismsound.com