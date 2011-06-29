Net Insight selected for contribution network by Kordia in New Zealand

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, has been selected for the Auckland metro network by broadcast and telecommunications company Kordia in New Zealand.

Kordia is a leading broadcast and telecommunications company in New Zealand and a Net Insight customer since 2006. Recently Kordia selected Net Insight and their Nimbra 680 platform for the Auckland Metro network. Already in operation, this expansion phase covers new network sites in Auckland and Wellington.

The existing contribution network will also be used in September this year to provide live sports video content to Kordia's customers all over the world.

Techtel, Net Insight's premium partner for Australia and New Zealand was instrumental in securing this order. Techtel completed commissioning and training onsite at Kordia earlier this year.

