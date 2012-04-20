TAHOMA platform of Multiviewers for mobile vans, master control rooms, and more

All Multiviewer Series' within the TAHOMA platform include a built-in CATx extender on every output for extending signals up to 115 feet. They support up to 64 3G/HD/SD-SDI and computer / multimedia inputs as well as DVI, HDMI, VGA, and SDI outputs up to resolutions of 2048 x 1080 or 1920 x 1080, depending on the series. The TAHOMA platform also incorporates the Apantac "skin-technology" allowing users to customize the on-screen display of graphics including; borders, labels, fonts, tally LEDs, clock faces, logos, embedded audio, discrete audio meters and audio / video alarms.

Apantac's intention with building a single platform across all its Multiviewer families, was that once the platform was established, new features could quickly and easily be carried through to the whole platform.